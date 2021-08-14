'Water-bomber plane with 8 aboard crashed in Turkey'

Water-bomber plane with eight aboard crashed in Turkey: Russia

Russian defence ministry did not clarify if there were any survivors

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Aug 14 2021, 19:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2021, 19:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Russia on Saturday said a water-dropping plane carrying eight people had crashed in Turkey during a firefighting mission.

The Russian defence ministry said the Be-200 plane went down around 1330 GMT and that on board were five Russian servicemen and three Turkish citizens, Moscow news agencies reported.

It did not clarify if there were any survivors.

The plane crashed near the southern city of Adana, it said.

Russian consular representatives and a defense ministry commission were on their way to the crash site.

In July, Russia said it would send Be-200 planes to Turkey to help it fight spreading wildfires.

Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported that rescuers had rushed to the scene with television footage showing a column of smoke rising from a mountainous zone, adding it was unclear if the crew survived.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Russia
Turkey
Plane Crash
World news

What's Brewing

In Pics | India gears up for the 75th Independence Day

In Pics | India gears up for the 75th Independence Day

World's first footage reveals secret life of a Dingo

World's first footage reveals secret life of a Dingo

Going, going... gone? Europe's fast-vanishing glaciers

Going, going... gone? Europe's fast-vanishing glaciers

Patriotic films to watch this Independence Day

Patriotic films to watch this Independence Day

Now, white ragi gives nutritious food a makeover

Now, white ragi gives nutritious food a makeover

Afghan women fear return to 'dark days' as Taliban rise

Afghan women fear return to 'dark days' as Taliban rise

 