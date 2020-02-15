Don't interfere in India's affairs, MEA tells Turkey

We ask Turkish leadership to not to interfere in India's internal affairs, says MEA's Raveesh Kumar

After Turkish President addressed Pakistan's parliament, India's Ministry of External Affairs reacted to his comments on Kashmir

"India rejects all references to Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral and inalienable part of India," Kumar said in reference to Erdogan's comments on Jammu and Kashmir. (Credit: PTI Photo)

India on Saturday criticised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's comments on Kashmir and asked him not to interfere in India's internal affairs.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kaumar said India rejects all references made by the Turkish President on Jammu and Kashmir, stating that the region is an integral and inalienable part of India.

In an address at Pakistan's Parliament on Friday, Erdogan compared "the struggle of Kashmiri people with that of fight by Turkish people against foreign domination during the World War I".

"India rejects all references to Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral and inalienable part of India," Kumar said in reference to Erdogan's comments on Jammu and Kashmir.

"We call upon the Turkish leadership not to interfere in India's internal affairs and develop a proper understanding of the facts, including the grave threat posed by terrorism emanating from Pakistan to India and the region," he said. 

