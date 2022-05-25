West lacking unity over Ukraine war: Zelenskyy at WEF

West lacking 'unity' over Ukraine war, Zelenskyy says at Davos

AFP
AFP, Davos,
  • May 25 2022, 14:00 ist
  • updated: May 25 2022, 14:23 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that the West remained divided over the extent of its support for Ukraine.

"Unity is about weapons. My question is, is there this unity in practice? I can't see it. Our huge advantage over Russia would be when we are truly united," Zelenskyy said during a panel discussion on Ukraine at the World Economic Forum.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Davos
World Economic Forum
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
World news

What's Brewing

Did NASA find a mysterious doorway on Mars?

Did NASA find a mysterious doorway on Mars?

At Bucha market, life goes on 'so we don't go mad'

At Bucha market, life goes on 'so we don't go mad'

Ram temple in Ayodhya to be an engineering marvel

Ram temple in Ayodhya to be an engineering marvel

Plastic dumps turn elephant in the room!

Plastic dumps turn elephant in the room!

DH Toon | Feeding hate nourishes communalism

DH Toon | Feeding hate nourishes communalism

Pujara & Rahane: 2 Test specialists' contrasting tales

Pujara & Rahane: 2 Test specialists' contrasting tales

Food protectionism could worsen inflation woes

Food protectionism could worsen inflation woes

 