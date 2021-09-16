WH offers to talk to Nicki Minaj about vaccines

White House offers to talk to Nicki Minaj about vaccines

Minaj said that she will get vaccinated to be able to tour

Nicki Minaj. Credit: AFP File Photo

The White House is willing to set up a call for American rapper Nicki Minaj about the safety and effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccine after she said she wanted to do more research on vaccines before getting one.

"As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine," said a White House official.

Minaj had said in a tweet that she had not been able to complete enough research of her own on the Covid-19 vaccines to get one in time for the Met Gala, a star-studded fundraiser for New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Later, Minaj added that she will get vaccinated to be able to tour.

