Classified documents found at Biden's residence

White House says classified documents found at Biden's residence

More details to follow

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jan 12 2023, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2023, 22:29 ist
Joe Biden. Credit: Getty Images via AFP

The White House said Thursday "a small number" of classified documents had been found at Joe Biden's private residence in Wilmington, Delaware, dating to the Obama-Biden administration.

Other documents were found at a Washington think tank where Biden used to have an office, embarrassing the White House as authorities probe a far bigger scandal involving ex-president Donald Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Joe Biden
US news
United States
White House

What's Brewing

Russian gets 5-yr jail for refusing to fight in Ukraine

Russian gets 5-yr jail for refusing to fight in Ukraine

3-metre sinkhole appears on Bengaluru's Brigade Road

3-metre sinkhole appears on Bengaluru's Brigade Road

Security breach at PM's roadshow in Hubbali

Security breach at PM's roadshow in Hubbali

Scientists show Earth's most detailed climactic history

Scientists show Earth's most detailed climactic history

Not just cash & UPI, this vendor accepts e-rupee too!

Not just cash & UPI, this vendor accepts e-rupee too!

 