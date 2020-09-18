5 more countries seriously considering Israel deals: WH

White House says five more countries seriously considering Israel deals

Reuters
Reuters, Wisconsin,
  • Sep 18 2020, 10:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 10:06 ist
US President Donald Trump speaks as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani listen. Credit: AFP Photo

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Thursday that five more countries are seriously considering striking a normalization deal with Israel after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed accords this week.

Meadows, speaking to reporters on Air Force One on the flight that carried President Donald Trump to a campaign rally in Wisconsin, would not identify the five nations.

Also Read: India welcomes pacts by UAE, Bahrain to normalise ties with Israel

But he said three were in the region. He would not comment further.

Trump has spoken optimistically about more countries agreeing to a normalization of relations with Israel following the UAE and Bahrain deals.

Also Read: Israel, UAE, Bahrain sign historic Donald Trump-brokered accords

One possibility is Oman, whose ambassador attended the White House ceremony on Tuesday. Trump predicted on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia would eventually agree to a deal.

