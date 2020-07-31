WHO reports record daily increase in Covid-19 cases

WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 292,000

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 31 2020, 23:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2020, 23:09 ist

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Friday, with the total rising by 292,527.

The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report. Deaths rose by 6,812. The four countries have dominated global headlines with large outbreaks.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

The previous WHO record for new cases was 284,196 on July 24. Deaths rose by 9,753 on July 24, the second-largest one-day increase ever. Deaths have been averaging 5,200 a day in July, up from an average of 4,600 a day in June.

Nearly 40 countries have reported record single-day increases in coronavirus infections over the last week, around double the number that did so the previous week, according to a Reuters tally showing a pick-up in the pandemic in every region of the world.

Cases have been on the rise also in Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, Bolivia, Sudan, Ethiopia, Bulgaria, Belgium, Uzbekistan and Israel, among others.

Last week, cases in Latin America for the first time surpassed the combined infections in the United States and Canada, a Reuters tally showed. Infections are surging in Brazil, which is second in the world behind the United States in cases and deaths.

Globally there are over 17.4 million infections and nearly 675,000 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
WHO

What's Brewing

Pilgrims stone Satan in last major rite of hajj

Pilgrims stone Satan in last major rite of hajj

IPL SOP: Mental health awareness helpline for players?

IPL SOP: Mental health awareness helpline for players?

'Into the Wild' bus may land a home at Fairbanks museum

'Into the Wild' bus may land a home at Fairbanks museum

Art in a pandemic: Tokyo show tests if fans will come

Art in a pandemic: Tokyo show tests if fans will come

 