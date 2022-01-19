Will you resign? UK PM Johnson says 'no'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would not resign and people should await the outcome of an inquiry into alleged parties held in his Downing Street residence during coronavirus lockdowns.
Asked by an opposition Liberal Democrat lawmaker whether it was now time to resign, Johnson told parliament: "No."
"I apologise sincerely for any misjudgments that were made," he added, before asking her to "wait for the inquiry next week" before drawing any conclusions.
