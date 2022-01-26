China allowed to impose tariffs on $645 mn of US goods

WTO gives China right to impose tariffs on $645 million of US goods

China went to the WTO in 2012 to challenge tariffs the United States imposed between 2008 and 2012

The World Trade Organization authorised China on Wednesday to impose $645 million of compensatory tariffs against the United States in a decade-long case into US measures to counter Chinese subsidies.

China went to the WTO in 2012 to challenge tariffs the United States imposed between 2008 and 2012, mainly during the term of US President Barack Obama, on 22 Chinese products ranging from solar panels to steel wire.

