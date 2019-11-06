Xi, Macron back 'irreversible' Paris climate pact

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  • Nov 06 2019, 13:00pm ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2019, 13:00pm ist
French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping after a joint news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China November 6, 2019. (Reuters photo)

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron declared on Wednesday that the Paris climate pact is "irreversible" after the United States formally withdrew from the accord this week.

The two leaders reaffirm "their firm support for the Paris accord which they consider as an irreversible process and a compass for strong action on climate", said a joint statement released after they held talks in Beijing.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
China
France
Emmanuel Macron
Xi Jinping
Paris Climate Agreement
Comments (+)
 