Zelenskyy expects 'strong decisions' on arms supplies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Thursday that he expected "strong decisions" on further Western arms supplies at a key meeting of allies at the US Ramstein airbase in Germany on Friday.
"As we prepare for tomorrow's Ramstein, we expect strong decisions. We expect a powerful military support package from the United States," he said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube