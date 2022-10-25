Dogs honoured at Hindu festival in Nepal

Every dog has its day: Nepal celebrates Hindu festival dedicated to canines

The tradition originates in Nepal, where street dogs are prevalent and dog welfare is struggling

Reuters
Reuters, Lalitpur,
  • Oct 25 2022, 17:11 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2022, 17:20 ist
A dog is offered a tika on his forehead while being worshipped during the Kukur Tihar or the festival of dogs as part of Tihar celebration at Sneha’s Care, a shelter for street dogs in Lalitpur, Nepal October 24, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo

Dog lovers of Nepal honoured canines on Monday, putting bright orange garlands around their necks and indulging them with treats to celebrate a Hindu festival highlighting the loyalty of dogs to humans.

At a dog shelter in Lalitpur, a city on the outskirts of the capital Kathmandu, volunteers, residents and tourists took part in "Kukur Tihar", a ceremony that takes place on the second day of a five-day Hindu festival devoted to animals associated with Yamaraj, the god of death and justice.

"On the day of the Festival of Dogs, I want to convey the message that humans should show compassion and love to dogs and feed them as much as we can," Lalitpur Mayor Chiri Babu Maharjan said after honouring paralysed dogs at the Sneha Care animal shelter.

The tradition originates in Nepal, where street dogs are prevalent and dog welfare is struggling.

The Sneha Care shelter has around 170 dogs, some of which have been abandoned, owner Sneha Shrestha said.

"Today they are worshipped, but the next day they are being left. If they get sick, people leave them," she said.

During the festive period, it is considered a sin to act disrespectfully to dogs and other animals that are honoured.

"It is fun when we make garlands, wear them, and feed the dogs during the Festival of Dogs," local resident Tirtha Bahadur Khatri said.

Beyond the celebrations, dog welfare is starting to receive more widespread attention in Nepal.

There are an estimated 20,000 stray dogs in the Kathmandu Valley alone, according to media reports.

Authorities in Pokhara have been microchipping canines, while Kathmandu's city council has launched dog management campaigns to control the stray population.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

dogs
Nepal
World news

What's Brewing

'World's dirtiest man' dies in Iran at 94

'World's dirtiest man' dies in Iran at 94

Women gain abortion rights but stigma limit access

Women gain abortion rights but stigma limit access

What is – and what isn’t – ‘brain fog’?

What is – and what isn’t – ‘brain fog’?

Karnataka's waste-to-wealth way out of plastic mess

Karnataka's waste-to-wealth way out of plastic mess

Kanye West’s behavior makes corporate partners squirm

Kanye West’s behavior makes corporate partners squirm

Prada and pools: Sunak's mega-wealthy wife and in-laws

Prada and pools: Sunak's mega-wealthy wife and in-laws

Over 600 Bengaluru roads to have pay-and-park system

Over 600 Bengaluru roads to have pay-and-park system

The Philadelphia philharmonic

The Philadelphia philharmonic

Simmons out as West Indies coach after T20 WC exit

Simmons out as West Indies coach after T20 WC exit

When Rishi Sunak took oath on the 'Bhagavad Gita'

When Rishi Sunak took oath on the 'Bhagavad Gita'

 