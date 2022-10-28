Netizens share rib-tickling memes as Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter 'sinks in'

Twitter's takeover by Elon Musk sparked off a meme fest as netizens shared hilarious takes on 'Chief Twit', across various social media platforms.

Beyond serious debates on free speech and how the 'maverick' new owner may change the social media discourse in the coming days and months, many saw the funny side of things and Twitter soon brimmed with hilarious, rib-tickling memes as the Twitterati let the new reality "sink in".

The world's richest man and CEO of electric car maker Tesla Inc is now at the helm of one of the most influential social media platforms in the world. Twitter Inc's new owner and the self-described free speech absolutist fired top executives, including chief executive Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, soon after completing his $44 billion takeover.

Musk famously entered the Twitter headquarters with a sink in his hand, and posted a video with the caption: "Entering Twitter HQ-- let that sink in!".

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

The social media platforms overflowed with funny videos and witty posts.

😭😭😭😭found this under an elon musk post😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nvaFiJ5ELn — 🧛🏻🧛🏻🐐🐐mickey/sarah🐐🐐🧛🏻🧛🏻 (@mickeyisdumb) October 26, 2022

In one such meme, that has since gone viral, a smiling Musk is shown as Thanos, the villain in Marvel's Avengers movie. In the meme, Musk is shown snapping his fingers, the move dramatically wiping off Twitter staff.

Another one has a man - depicted as Musk - leaning out of the car window, as he takes bird after bird from a seller, and frees them one by one.

One of the clips that generated massive views shows actor Govinda -- in one of his movies -- moving from cabin to cabin asking for everyone to be fired indiscriminately and departments to be sold.

Along with the clip from Govinda's old movie is the caption "#ELONMUSK after #TwitterTakeover and firing #ParagAgrawal, Ned Segal and Vijay Gadde."

#ParagAgrawal is back with a bang in front of Twitter HQ pic.twitter.com/U2h1ftSQqL — Atrij Kasera (@AtrijKasera) October 28, 2022

Another desi one that has the netizens cracking up is a photo of a roadside Aggarwal sweets shop with the caption "#ParagAgrawal is back with a bang in front of Twitter HQ".