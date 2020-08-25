This man sells pictures of his feet and earns Rs 2.9 lakh per month

In a world where everything sells, a man from Arizona, United States, is selling pictures of his feet for Rs 2.9 lakh per month, according to a UNILAD report.

35-year-old Jason Storm, sells photos of his feet to both men and women who have a foot fetish. The standard subscription for exclusive photos on portals like OnlyFans are worth $7.99. Storms monthly income amounts to $4,000 which is enough to sustain himself without a 9 to 5 job.

“My clients have a foot fetish and the reason they support me financially is that it is not something they can find for free online. I understand their fetish one hundred percent because I also have a foot fetish myself. This little thing makes a huge difference for my fans versus other guys only posting images,” he said.