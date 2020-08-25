This man sells pics of his feet and earns Rs 2.9L/month

This man sells pictures of his feet and earns Rs 2.9 lakh per month

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 25 2020, 21:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2020, 23:43 ist
Jason Storm. Credit: Instagram

In a world where everything sells, a man from Arizona, United States, is selling pictures of his feet for Rs 2.9 lakh per month, according to a UNILAD report. 

 

35-year-old Jason Storm, sells photos of his feet to both men and women who have a foot fetish. The standard subscription for exclusive photos on portals like OnlyFans are worth $7.99. Storms monthly income amounts to $4,000 which is enough to sustain himself without a 9 to 5 job. 

 

“My clients have a foot fetish and the reason they support me financially is that it is not something they can find for free online. I understand their fetish one hundred percent because I also have a foot fetish myself. This little thing makes a huge difference for my fans versus other guys only posting images,” he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
arizona

What's Brewing

Can mosquitoes spread the coronavirus?

Can mosquitoes spread the coronavirus?

Who is Kim Yo Jong? North Korea's heir apparent

Who is Kim Yo Jong? North Korea's heir apparent

The Lead: Mayank Agarwal on getting back on the field

The Lead: Mayank Agarwal on getting back on the field

Hold off 'Finger Lickin' for now: KFC to customers

Hold off 'Finger Lickin' for now: KFC to customers

 