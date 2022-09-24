Versace offers 'goddess gone grunge' at Milan Fashion Week

Versace offers 'goddess gone grunge' for next spring

  • Sep 24 2022, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2022, 16:22 ist

Italian luxury label Versace mixed tiaras and studs for its latest womenswear creations at Milan Fashion Week, offering a collection it called "a goddess gone grunge" for next spring.

Designer Donatella Versace opened the show late on Friday with all-black looks, including tight-fitting dresses slashed at different angles. Black biker jackets and leather trousers had fringes or metal studs.

Pink and purple designs followed, including long dresses with deep cowl necklines, flared trousers and long zebra print chiffon shirts.

“I have always loved a rebel. A woman who is confident, smart and a little bit of a diva," Donatella Versace said in a statement.

"She wears leather, studs and frayed denim and she has enough attitude to mix them with chiffon, jersey, and a tiara! She is a strong liberated woman; she is gorgeous; she knows it. She is the Goddess of Freedom.”

The last looks included short and long lace-trimmed dresses in purple, pink and lime, accessorised with veils in the same colour.

US reality television star Paris Hilton closed the show in a short pink crystal mesh bridal dress with lace trims, accessorised with a pink veil and tiara.

