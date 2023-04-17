The Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT is increasingly becoming more and more popular with experimentations being done with it in all forms and means. People are asking ChatGPT to solve tough question papers for exams and give life lessons through the Bhagavad Gita, a la GitaGPT and it is only the beginning.

Now one Twitter user has also come up with his own innovation in using the ChatGPT. The user, presumably a book lover named Matt Webb has shared a post and related photos where he developed a clock that was powered by AI. “I made an AI clock for my bookshelves! It composes a new poem every minute using ChatGPT and mysteriously has this enthusiastic vibe which I am totally into,” read the post.

I made an AI clock for my bookshelves! It composes a new poem every minute using ChatGPT and mysteriously has this enthusiastic vibe which I am totally into https://t.co/HPFyCKoXAB pic.twitter.com/eJb0QGpNmq — Matt Webb 🌸🌼🌸 (@genmon) March 17, 2023

Webb continued in a Twitter thread as he shared some nice poetic lines the clock was generating while telling him the time. “Hand on heart I did not include this kind of motivational positivity in the prompt! I did describe the room from its pov, so it sometimes refers to books or the rug, or its own self as a small e-ink screen. Tbh I can’t look away. I need to get lunch but it’s compelling & magical,” read the tweet.

Hand on heart I did not include this kind of motivational positivity in the prompt! I did describe the room from its pov, so it sometimes refers to books or the rug, or its own self as a small e-ink screen Tbh I can’t look away. I need to get lunch but it’s compelling & magical pic.twitter.com/KTlHIMi6Pc — Matt Webb 🌸🌼🌸 (@genmon) March 17, 2023

Matt's AI clock instantly became a hit on social media as Twitter users asked him details of the mechanism, hardware control and whether he would like to package it.

Check out some of the comments below.

No but I'm thinking about how to package it up! Not much going on tbh — Matt Webb 🌸🌼🌸 (@genmon) March 17, 2023

that would be the best — Matt Webb 🌸🌼🌸 (@genmon) March 17, 2023

This is great, but I also find the idea of something incurring cloud costs every minute to display the time pretty hilarious. — Sean (@TelepathicalK) March 17, 2023

That's not the worst of it, it will sometimes fib about the time in order to make the rhyme work. Priorities! — Matt Webb 🌸🌼🌸 (@genmon) March 17, 2023

I need one that gives me compliments every minute. Forget the time. — Melissa Wiederrecht (@mwiederrecht) March 18, 2023

Make this into a product and retire. — Tim Hulse (@timhulse) March 17, 2023

Does it use content of the books, or just random generations from GPT?

Honestly, if there was a way to make small (non-dependable) LM based only on books stored which would do similar thing, this would be based use of AI as hell. — Toma400 (@TheTrueToma400) March 17, 2023

While Matt shared the clock on social media in March, it has gone viral now.

In related AI news, researchers from the University of Colorado Riverside and the University of Texas Arlington have noted that a lot of water goes into keeping the data centres for AI tools cool.

The publication quoted a paper titled Making AI Less Thirsty which is yet to be peer-reviewed, to note that just to train GPT-3 alone, it required 700,301 litres of water. Interestingly, this is the same amount of water that is required to cool a nuclear reactor.

But despite everything, one can't deny that innovations around ChatGPT have been blowing up.