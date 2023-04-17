AI powered clock writes poem using ChatGPT as it tells time, innovation goes viral

This AI clock tells time as it pens poems using ChatGPT

  Apr 17 2023
  • updated: Apr 18 2023, 13:57 ist
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT is increasingly becoming more and more popular with experimentations being done with it in all forms and means. People are asking ChatGPT to solve tough question papers for exams and give life lessons through the Bhagavad Gita, a la GitaGPT and it is only the beginning. 

Now one Twitter user has also come up with his own innovation in using the ChatGPT. The user, presumably a book lover named Matt Webb has shared a post and related photos where he developed a clock that was powered by AI. “I made an AI clock for my bookshelves! It composes a new poem every minute using ChatGPT and mysteriously has this enthusiastic vibe which I am totally into,” read the post.

Webb continued in a Twitter thread as he shared some nice poetic lines the clock was generating while telling him the time. “Hand on heart I did not include this kind of motivational positivity in the prompt! I did describe the room from its pov, so it sometimes refers to books or the rug, or its own self as a small e-ink screen. Tbh I can’t look away. I need to get lunch but it’s compelling & magical,” read the tweet.

Matt's AI clock instantly became a hit on social media as Twitter users asked him details of the mechanism, hardware control and whether he would like to package it. 

Check out some of the comments below.

While Matt shared the clock on social media in March, it has gone viral now. 

In related AI news, researchers from the University of Colorado Riverside and the University of Texas Arlington have noted that a lot of water goes into keeping the data centres for AI tools cool.

The publication quoted a paper titled Making AI Less Thirsty which is yet to be peer-reviewed, to note that just to train GPT-3 alone, it required 700,301 litres of water. Interestingly, this is the same amount of water that is required to cool a nuclear reactor. 

But despite everything, one can't deny that innovations around ChatGPT have been blowing up. 

