Iran's Rouhani says Yemenis attacked Saudi oil sites

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Yemenis targeted Saudi oil installations as a "warning" about a possible wider war in response to the kingdom's US-backed intervention in their conflict-ravaged country.

"The Yemenis. haven't hit a hospital, they haven't hit a school, they haven't hit Sanaa bazaar. They just hit an industrial centre to warn you," Rouhani said after a cabinet meeting, in remarks posted on the government's Twitter account.

Washington has said it has proof that Saturday's attacks on Saudi oil installations originated in Iran. 

