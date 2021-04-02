Japan to get more Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines

Japan getting more Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to immunise elderly faster

From May 10 Japan to give the first shot to half of Japan's 36 million elderly people

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Apr 02 2021, 13:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2021, 16:29 ist
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga receives his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine. Credit: Reuters Photo

Japan will receive bigger shipments of Pfizer Inc's Covid-19 vaccines to immunize the elderly faster, the government said on Friday after negotiating the increase in supplies.

There would be enough vaccines distributed during the two weeks from May 10 to give the first shot to half of Japan's 36 million elderly people, it said.

Japan's immunization campaign began in February, later than most major economies, and the Pfizer vaccine is the only one on offer.

Health workers have been prioritized, and as of Thursday, more than 8,90,000 people had received at least the first of two shots. 

Japan
Tokyo
Pfizer
Coronavirus
Covid vaccine
COVID-19

