Japan getting more Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to immunise elderly faster

Japan will receive bigger shipments of Pfizer Inc's Covid-19 vaccines to immunize the elderly faster, the government said on Friday after negotiating the increase in supplies.

There would be enough vaccines distributed during the two weeks from May 10 to give the first shot to half of Japan's 36 million elderly people, it said.

Japan's immunization campaign began in February, later than most major economies, and the Pfizer vaccine is the only one on offer.

Health workers have been prioritized, and as of Thursday, more than 8,90,000 people had received at least the first of two shots.