IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals LIVE: Will DC stop MI's juggernaut?

  • updated: Nov 05 2020, 17:40 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from Qualifier 1 of the play-offs between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
    Rohit Sharma may have lost touch, we will take advantage of that: Shikhar Dhawan

    Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma may have lost a bit of touch due to an injury-forced absence and the Delhi Capitals would look to exploit that when the two teams clash in the IPL Qualifier, said opener Shikhar Dhawan.

    MI hold all the cards in the clash | IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: SWOT Analysis

    Defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals in Qualifier-I of the playoffs of Indian Premier League 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Here's a SWOT analysis of the two teams.

