IPL 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians LIVE: RCB and MI face each other for the first time this season
IPL 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians LIVE: RCB and MI face each other for the first time this season
updated: Sep 28 2020, 18:17 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from match 10 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
18:16
RCB Strengths: With two fifties in two matches, AB de Villers has started the season on the right note. If de Villers gets going and Kohli finds his touch, RCB’s batting will be much stronger. That will not be enough, however. The two of them need support from the middle and the lower oder.
18:15
The SWOT for RCB
18:12
Let us get into the Strengths, the Weaknesses, the Opportunities and the Threats of Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
18:05
The two teams have had a win and a loss from their first two matches.
MI lost its first match against Chennai Super Kings and then bounced back with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders.
RCB won its opening match SRH but then were embarassed by KXIP.
18:01
Hello and welcome to the coverage of match 10 of the Indian Premier League. Tonight two of India's best batsman are in action. Virat Kohli's Royal Challenegers Banglore face Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians.
16:46
IPL 2020 Points Table: RR pull off a huge record chase to stun KXIP
The Rajasthan Royals pulled off the highest run chase in the history of the IPL to defeat Kings XI Punjab by 4 wickets and move to second place on the points table.
RCB Strengths: With two fifties in two matches, AB de Villers has started the season on the right note. If de Villers gets going and Kohli finds his touch, RCB’s batting will be much stronger. That will not be enough, however. The two of them need support from the middle and the lower oder.
The SWOT for RCB
Let us get into the Strengths, the Weaknesses, the Opportunities and the Threats of Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
The two teams have had a win and a loss from their first two matches.
MI lost its first match against Chennai Super Kings and then bounced back with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders.
RCB won its opening match SRH but then were embarassed by KXIP.
Hello and welcome to the coverage of match 10 of the Indian Premier League. Tonight two of India's best batsman are in action. Virat Kohli's Royal Challenegers Banglore face Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians.
IPL 2020 Points Table: RR pull off a huge record chase to stun KXIP
The Rajasthan Royals pulled off the highest run chase in the history of the IPL to defeat Kings XI Punjab by 4 wickets and move to second place on the points table.
Read more
RCB have many questions, few answers | IPL 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: SWOT Analysis
The Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians face each other for the first time this season in match 10 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Read the SWOT for RCB and MI