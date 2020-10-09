IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals LIVE: RR aim to halt DC's march
updated: Oct 09 2020, 18:15 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Follow the live ball-by-ball updates from match 23 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
18:10
Rajasthan Royals are seventh on the points table with just two wins from five matches. Their opponents this evening, Delhi Capitals have four wins from five matches and are second in the league standing. The two teams have have contrasting sets of fortune this season. The two wins that Rajasthan Royals have recorded this season came in Sharjah and tonight they are back in Sharjah. Will the Sharjah factor work in their favour and help them reverse the tide. Only time will tell.
18:08
Good evening and welcome to the coverage of match 23 of the Indian Premier League. Tonight Rajasthan Royals face Delhi Capitals in Sharjah.
17:37
Delhi Capitals squad:
Shreyas Iyer (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav.
17:36
Rajasthan Royals squad:
Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer.
17:34
Delhi Capitals' performance so far
Led by Shreyas Iyer, Delhihave been a well-oiled machine, boosting a solid bowling unit which is well supported by the batsmen.
While skipper Iyer has been in good form, opener Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant have done their job well. Marcus Stonis too have produced two smashing fifties so far.
On the bowling front, Kagiso Rabada has looked ominous with 12 wickets to emerge as the best bowler in the IPL so far. South African pacer Anrich Nortje too has delivered when the team needed him to.
17:33
How Rajasthan Royals performed so far
TheRoyalswere off to a flying start, winning both their games at Sharjah but they have struggled to adjust to the bigger grounds of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, slipping to three successive defeats.
Now back to the Sharjah Cricket Stadium,Rajasthanwill take inspiration from their two big wins here to turn things around against a dominant Delhi.
17:33
Struggling to figure out their best eleven,RajasthanRoyalswill need to come up with some quick-fix measures to snap their three-match losing streak when they take on a formidable Delhi Capitals unit in an IPL match.
17:31
