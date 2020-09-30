IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE: KKR aim to halt RR juggernaut
IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE: KKR aim to halt RR juggernaut
updated: Sep 30 2020, 18:44 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from match 12 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium.
18:41
Head to Head:
Matches played: 21
Rajasthan Royals: 10
Kolkata Knight Rides: 10
No Result: 1
This is the head to head comparison between KKR and RR. There is absolutely no difference between the two sides. But after tonight's match one team would have better record. Which team would it be?
18:37
Deccan Herald’s Dream XI
Every evenning before the match DH brings to you Deccan Herald's Dream XI which has the best 11 players from the two sides. This team should help you pick the best players for yout IPL fantasty teams. This is our combined team for tonight's match. Which of these players have you picked for your fantasy teams?
Shubman Gill, Steve Smith (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Pat Cummins, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi
18:35
Impact player for KKR
Pat Cummins: After a rusty performance in his first IPL match of the season, the Aussie speedster bowled a pretty good spell of 4-0-19-1 against SRH. Against a team that has some power-hitters, Cummins could be the game-changer for KKR
18:32
Impact player for RR
Sanju Samson: The young keeper-batsman is winning a lot of praise from experts and fans. So far, Samson has notched up scores of 74 and 85 with the help of 16 sixes and five boundaries. With Jos Buttler still settling in, Samson has taken up the responsibility of scoring runs at a brisk pace and this needs to continue.
18:29
KKR Threats: Kuldeep Yadav hasn’t been bowling well. Sunil Narine too isn’t as threatening as he used to be. That means KKR’s two frontline spinners have been sidelined. This could be a big problem for Dinesh Karthik later in the tournament. Varun Chakravarthy and others will need to shoulder some of the burden.
18:28
KKR Opportunities: Andre Russell has bowled decently so far and snagged wickets while not conceding many runs. More is needed from him, however. His legendary batting escapes will be required before long.
18:26
KKR Weaknesses: Unfortunately for KKR, Sunil Narine has not been able to succeed as an opener. He is getting out and exposing the middle order early. KKR may need to try out another opener soon.
18:25
KKR Strengths: With Shubman Gill settling in with a nice half-century, KKR’s batting now looks settled. Gill will be followed by Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell.
18:24
The SWOT for KKR
18:23
RR Threats: A note of caution. RR have played its two matches at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. It is the smallest of the three grounds this season. While their batsmen have been fabulous, they could be tested on the bigger grounds in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The big hits won’t come easily and they will need to adapt to the conditions quickly.
18:22
RR Opportunities: RR now looks like a team that has almost all its bases covered. This is an opportunity for them to get on a winning run and prove their mettle.
18:21
RR Weaknesses: Jaydev Unadkat has leaked runs in the two matches and has got just 1 wicket. At the moment, Jofra Archer is not getting the support he needs from Unadkat. While Ankit Rajpoot was impressive, Unadkat’s poor form could hurt RR’s chances
18:19
RR Strengths: Both Steve Smith and Sanju Samson have notched fifties in the two matches that the side has played so far. The manner in which they've scored their runs also bodes well for the team. Samson is able to ge the big hits at will while Smith keeps taking the ones and twos interspersed with the big shots.
18:19
The SWOT for RR.
18:16
Let us find out the Strengths, the Weaknesses, the Opportunities and the Threats of the two competing sides.
18:13
Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad to get its first win of the season. Batting first SRH set a target of 143, thanks to fifty from Manish Pandey. KKR chased down the target without much fuss thanks a sublime fifty from its stylish opener Shubhman Gill. The opener was supported by Eoin Morgan.
18:06
Rajasthan Royals stunned everyone when they chased down the highest total in the history of the IPL against Kings XI Punjab. KXIP scored 223/2 thanks to a brilliant hundred by Mayank Agarwal and a fifty from the bat of their skipper KL Rahul. RR started well in the chase as skipper Steve Smith and Sanju Samson scored brisk fifties. RR seemed to have lost their way in the middle of the chase as Rahul Tewatia was promoted up the order and he found it difficlut to connect his bat onto the ball. But then Tewatia turned from villan to heron in one over. He smashed Sheldon Cottrell for 5 sixes in one over and brough RR's back on track. It was mere formalities from there on. The chase left everyone stunned!
18:03
Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders come into this match with a win in their previous matches.
18:01
Good evening and welcome to the covergae of match 12 of the 2020 Indian Premier League. Tonight, Rajasthan Royals face Kolkata Knight Riders ar Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
16:53
No one should try to play like MS Dhoni: Sanju Samson
"No one can" and "no one should try" to play like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson said on Tuesday, rejecting comparisons with the cricket great after taking the IPL by storm with his incredible hitting prowess.
Can RR win away from Sharjah? | IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: SWOT Analysis
Against Kings XI Punjab, RR stunned everyone as they chased down the highest total in the history of the league. KKR had a modest total to chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad but they saw it through without problems.
Have to dismiss Buttler, Samson, Smith early: Eoin Morgan
Kolkata Knight Riders' star batsman Eoin Morgan on Tuesday said the team is wary of the threat posed by Rajasthan Royals' rampaging top-order, marking Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson as the key men from the opposition ranks.
No one should try to play like MS Dhoni: Sanju Samson
"No one can" and "no one should try" to play like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson said on Tuesday, rejecting comparisons with the cricket great after taking the IPL by storm with his incredible hitting prowess.
Can RR win away from Sharjah? | IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: SWOT Analysis
Against Kings XI Punjab, RR stunned everyone as they chased down the highest total in the history of the league. KKR had a modest total to chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad but they saw it through without problems.
Have to dismiss Buttler, Samson, Smith early: Eoin Morgan
Kolkata Knight Riders' star batsman Eoin Morgan on Tuesday said the team is wary of the threat posed by Rajasthan Royals' rampaging top-order, marking Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson as the key men from the opposition ranks.
