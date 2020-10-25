IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians LIVE: MI are play-off bound, can RR slow them down?
IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians LIVE: MI are play-off bound, can RR slow them down?
updated: Oct 25 2020, 17:29 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Follow live ball-by-ball updates from match 45 between between the Rajasthan Royals and the Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
16:55
The SWOT for MI
Strengths: They have the best bowling attack in the league with Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson and Rahul Chahar who have all taken wickets at will. Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard have bowled tight overs whenever needed.
Weaknesses: There's no apparent weakness. They have performed superbly in all three departments of the game and it reflects in their first place position on the points table.
Opportunities: They will want to be the first team to reach the play-offs. They've knocked CSK out of the tournament and now, they can push RR out as well.
Threats: Skipper Rohit Sharma's injury is a worry. Pollard captained well in his absence but MI need Rohit to be fit and firing. They would hope that he recovers before the play-offs.
16:54
The SWOT for RR
Strengths: Jofra Archer has been the team's strike weapon. Unfortunately, he has not received support from the others. His skills also haven’t been utilised properly. Steve Smith has taken him out of the attack when RR needed wickets. Archer's full potential has not been tapped.
Weaknesses: The batting has been a let-down. Sanju Samson and Steve Smith have lost their initial form. The runs haven’t flowed for Robin Uthappa either. And the idea of opening the innings with Ben Stokes hasn't worked out.
Opportunities: RR could be the next team to exit the tournament after CSK. They should do what they can to delay that departure.
Threats: It will be incredibly difficult to overcome an MI team who are playing at their best.
The SWOT for MI
Strengths: They have the best bowling attack in the league with Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson and Rahul Chahar who have all taken wickets at will. Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard have bowled tight overs whenever needed.
Weaknesses: There's no apparent weakness. They have performed superbly in all three departments of the game and it reflects in their first place position on the points table.
Opportunities: They will want to be the first team to reach the play-offs. They've knocked CSK out of the tournament and now, they can push RR out as well.
Threats: Skipper Rohit Sharma's injury is a worry. Pollard captained well in his absence but MI need Rohit to be fit and firing. They would hope that he recovers before the play-offs.
The SWOT for RR
Strengths: Jofra Archer has been the team's strike weapon. Unfortunately, he has not received support from the others. His skills also haven’t been utilised properly. Steve Smith has taken him out of the attack when RR needed wickets. Archer's full potential has not been tapped.
Weaknesses: The batting has been a let-down. Sanju Samson and Steve Smith have lost their initial form. The runs haven’t flowed for Robin Uthappa either. And the idea of opening the innings with Ben Stokes hasn't worked out.
Opportunities: RR could be the next team to exit the tournament after CSK. They should do what they can to delay that departure.
Threats: It will be incredibly difficult to overcome an MI team who are playing at their best.