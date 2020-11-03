IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians LIVE: It's make-or-break time for SRH as play-offs are in sight
updated: Nov 03 2020, 18:46 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from match 56 - the final league match - between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Mumbai Indians at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
18:46
MI Threats:With a first-place finish assured, there are no immediate visible threats. They should be careful about losing their momentum with a loss in this match.
18:44
MI Opportunities:They've already qualified for the play-offs as the top team. They can afford to rest and rotate players as needed.
18:42
MI Weaknesses:They've been performing well in all three departments and are standing tall at the top of the table. They should be wary of becoming complacent.
18:39
MI Strengths:Their bowling attack continues to be the best in the league. Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, James Pattinson and Rahul Chahar have been among the wickets through the campaign. Kieron Pollard has also bowled crucial overs when required.
18:38
The SWOT for MI
18:35
SRH Threats:If they lose, their journey is over.
18:33
SRH Opportunities:If they win, they will qualify for the play-offs. They will be able to push out another team with their superior net run rate.
18:32
SRH Weaknesses:The middle-order batting is shaky. If David Warner and Kane Williamson don’t score the runs, the middle order gets put under pressure. The match-winning batters need to step up.
18:28
SRH Strengths:The bowling has found some form. Rashid Khan is a game-changer and T Natarajan is a yorker expert. Sandeep Sharma has done a good job in the powerplay and Jason Holder has brought in much-needed experience and intelligence in the bowling.
18:27
The SWOT for SRH
18:23
Form Guide (last five matches)
Sunrisers Hyderabad:W-W-L-W-L
Mumbai Indians:W-W-L-W-L
18:19
What happened in the reverse fixture?
A match-winning spell of 4-0-28-2 from Trent Boult powered MI to a win by 34 runs.
18:14
Head to Head
Matches played:15
Sunrisers Hyderabad:7
Mumbai Indians:8
18:08
The equation in this match is simple. If SRH win they go through to the playoff. If SRH lose then KKR go through. KKR players can only hope for a MI win tonight. Their fate is not in their hands anymore.
18:06
Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have already qualified for the playoffs. Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier-I. Royal Challengers Bangalore has to play the Eliminator. RCB will either play SRH or KKR.
18:03
Good evening and welcome to the coverage of final match of the league stage of Indian Premier League 2020. match. The contest is between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. This match will decide who among Sunrisers Hyderabad or Kolkata Knight Riders will go through to the playoffs.
17:09
