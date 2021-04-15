IPL 2021 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals LIVE: RR win toss and opt to bowl
IPL 2021 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals LIVE: RR win toss and opt to bowl
updated: Apr 15 2021, 19:07 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2021. Follow live ball-by-ball updates from Match 7 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
19:06
Teams
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Tom Curran, Avesh Khan
Rajasthan Royals: Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), David Miller, Jos Buttler, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman
19:04
Rishabh Pant, DC captain: Toss doesn't matter. The surface looks good. The team that plays well wins. Shimron Hetmyer misses out, Kagiso Rabada comes back. Lalit Yadav makes his debut.
19:03
Sanju Samson, RR captain: We would like to bowl first. The conditions demand that. We have to take learning experiences and move on. We have plans for every batsman. You take the aerial route and goes over expected to go for runs here. We are ready to score it back. David Miller comes in for Ben Stokes. Jaidev Unadkat replaces Shreyas Gopal.
19:00
Toss
Rajasthan Royalswin toss and opt to bowl.
18:48
Pitch Report
The runs are scored on both sides of the pitch equally. The surface is another great one to bat on,says, Simon Doull in his pitch report.
18:41
Just In from Delhi Capitals camp
Anirudha Joshi replaces injured Shreyas Iyer. Shams Mulani named as Covid-19 replacement for Axar Patel on a short-term.
18:33
Deccan Herald's Dream XI
Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (C & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra
18:29
Impact Player for Delhi Capitals
Kagiso Rabada: Expect Kagiso Rabada to do a lot of damage to RR’s batting line-up. He was the leading wicket-taker last season with 30 scalps. Rabada picked four wickets in the two matches he played against RR last season. Usually, a front runner by this time in the race of the Purple Cap, Rabada will have catching up to do, on account of him missing DC’s first match. The competition could motivate him to be at his best.
18:28
Impact Player for Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson: The 26-year-old sent out a statement as he hit a brilliant ton on his captaincy debut for RR against Punjab Kings. With Ben Stokes now missing out, Samson will have to share more responsibility. More responsibilities could further motivate Samson and deliver goods for his team and lead from the front.
18:26
Team News
In a huge setback, Rajasthan Royalsall-rounder Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the tournament with a broken finger. Stokes suffered the injury while fielding against the Punjab Kings. Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada is expected to be available for selection but Anrich Nortjeis still stuck in quarantine due to a delay in getting his Covid-19 test results. DC's Axar Patel, who was diagnosed with Covid-19, will also be unavailable as he continues his recovery.
DCThreats: Rishabh Pant is still new to IPL captaincy. He is not used to high-pressure situations and opposition teams can use that to their advantage.
18:13
DC Opportunities: An upbeat DC have a chance to continue their winning momentum and rack up some early tournament points. And they've also made a good start in terms of their net run rate.
18:11
DC Weaknesses: A somewhat shaky middle-order. For a long stretch last season, DC depended on the top order to deliver. However, if an opposition team can remove the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, and Rishabh Pant, that would heap pressureon the middle-order comprising Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, and Shimron Hetmyer. RR need to figure out ways to snag some top-order wickets.
18:10
DC Strengths: South African pacer Kagiso Rabada can inflict a lot of damage on the opposition batting. He fetched 30 wickets last season and claimed the coveted Purple Cap. Fellow South African Anrich Nortje supported him well last year but he is right he is right now stuck in quarantine awaiting the delayed results of his Covid-19 test.
RR Threats: The core of RR revolved around the abilities of Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes. With the two Englishmen not available now, and a new captain at the helm, and a loss in the first match, there would be a lot of uncertainties in the team. The team is expected to have a tough time in the upcoming matches until the players come to a grip on the situation.
18:04
RR Opportunities: With Ben Stokes out of the tournament, overseas players David Miller, Andrew Tye and Liam Livingstone would get more chances in the playing xi. Miller came into the season with an attractive fifty (his fastest ODI half-century) in an ODI against Pakistan. Liam Livingstone is a hard-hitting batsman who can hit fast bowlers well. Andre Tye could be a valued addition in the playing XI with his ability to hit his yorkers at the death. His T20 figures are impressive. The Australian has picked 218 wickets from just 162 T20 matches at an average of 21.68 and the best bowling figure of 5/16.
18:02
RR Weaknesses: Rahul Tewatia and Shreyas Gopal are the first-choice spinners. They are preferred for team balance as they provide batting ability down the order. However, they haven't been able to make an impact with their bowling. Against Punjab, the two bowled five overs and conceded 65 runs while failing to pick up any wickets. The team should try out other options as these two are holding them back.
18:00
RR Strengths: The emergence of Chetan Sakariya. The 23-year-old got three wickets on his RR debut against the Punjab Kings. In a run-fest where 438 runs were scored in 240 balls, Sakariya managed the best economy (7.8) among all pace bowlers. That list of pacers included names like Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Ben Stokes, Mohammad Shami, Jhye Richardson, and Riley Meredith.Sakariya showed that he can be a very good fielder too.
17:55
THE SWOT ANALYSIS FOR RAJASTHAN ROYALS
16:51
Read DH's analysis of the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match here
The youngest skippers at this year’s IPL take centre stage as the Rajasthan Royals take on the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Sanju Samson, aged 26, leads the Royals while Rishabh Pant, 23, leads the Capitals. Here's our analysis.
In a huge setback, RR all-rounder Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the tournament with a broken finger. Stokes suffered the injury while fielding against the Punjab Kings. DC's Kagiso Rabada is expected to be available for selection but Anrich Nortje is still stuck in quarantine due to a delay in getting his Covid-19 test results. DC's Axar Patel, who was diagnosed with Covid-19, will also be unavailable as he continues his recovery.
16:50
Opportunities: An upbeat DC have a chance to continue their winning momentum and rack up some early tournament points. And they've also made a good start in terms of their net run rate.
Threats: Rishabh Pant is still new to IPL captaincy. He is not used to high-pressure situations and opposition teams can use that to their advantage.
16:50
The SWOT for DC
Strengths: South African pacer Kagiso Rabada can inflict a lot of damage on the opposition batting. He fetched 30 wickets last season and claimed the coveted Purple Cap. Fellow South African Anrich Nortje supported him well last year but he is right now stuck in quarantine awaiting the delayed results of his Covid-19 test.
Weaknesses: A somewhat shaky middle-order. For a long stretch last season, DC depended on the top order to deliver. However, if an opposition team can remove the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant, that would heap pressure on the middle-order comprising Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer. RR need to figure out ways to snag some top-order wickets.
16:50
Opportunities: With Ben Stokes out of the tournament with injury, overseas batters David Miller or Liam Livingstone are likely to make the playing XI. Miller entered the season with an attractive fifty, his fastest ODI half-century, against Pakistan. Livingstone is a hard-hitting batsman who can take on the fast bowlers.
Threats: RR's core strength revolved around Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes. With two of them currently unavailable, the team has multiple hurdles to overcome. The team will have a tough time in the coming matches unless someone else in the squad can take up the responsibility of delivering for the team.
16:49
The SWOT for RR
Strengths: The emergence of Chetan Sakariya. The 23-year-old got three wickets on his RR debut against the Punjab Kings. In a run fest where 438 runs were scored in 240 balls, Sakariya managed the best economy (7.8) among all pace bowlers. That list of pacers included names like Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Ben Stokes, Mohammad Shami, Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith.
Weaknesses: Rahul Tewatia and Shreyas Gopal are the first-choice spinners. They are preferred for team balance as they provide batting ability down the order. However, they haven't been able to make an impact with their bowling. Against Punjab, the two bowled five overs and conceded 65 runs while failing to pick up any wickets. The team should try out other options as these two are holding them back.
Teams
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Tom Curran, Avesh Khan
Rajasthan Royals: Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), David Miller, Jos Buttler, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman
Rishabh Pant, DC captain: Toss doesn't matter. The surface looks good. The team that plays well wins. Shimron Hetmyer misses out, Kagiso Rabada comes back. Lalit Yadav makes his debut.
Sanju Samson, RR captain: We would like to bowl first. The conditions demand that. We have to take learning experiences and move on. We have plans for every batsman. You take the aerial route and goes over expected to go for runs here. We are ready to score it back. David Miller comes in for Ben Stokes. Jaidev Unadkat replaces Shreyas Gopal.
Toss
Rajasthan Royalswin toss and opt to bowl.
Pitch Report
The runs are scored on both sides of the pitch equally. The surface is another great one to bat on,says, Simon Doull in his pitch report.
Just In from Delhi Capitals camp
Anirudha Joshi replaces injured Shreyas Iyer. Shams Mulani named as Covid-19 replacement for Axar Patel on a short-term.
Deccan Herald's Dream XI
Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (C & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra
Impact Player for Delhi Capitals
Kagiso Rabada: Expect Kagiso Rabada to do a lot of damage to RR’s batting line-up. He was the leading wicket-taker last season with 30 scalps. Rabada picked four wickets in the two matches he played against RR last season. Usually, a front runner by this time in the race of the Purple Cap, Rabada will have catching up to do, on account of him missing DC’s first match. The competition could motivate him to be at his best.
Impact Player for Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson: The 26-year-old sent out a statement as he hit a brilliant ton on his captaincy debut for RR against Punjab Kings. With Ben Stokes now missing out, Samson will have to share more responsibility. More responsibilities could further motivate Samson and deliver goods for his team and lead from the front.
Team News
In a huge setback, Rajasthan Royalsall-rounder Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the tournament with a broken finger. Stokes suffered the injury while fielding against the Punjab Kings. Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada is expected to be available for selection but Anrich Nortjeis still stuck in quarantine due to a delay in getting his Covid-19 test results. DC's Axar Patel, who was diagnosed with Covid-19, will also be unavailable as he continues his recovery.
Form Guide (Last five matches)
Rajasthan Royals: L-L-W-W-L
Delhi Capitals: W-L-W-L-W
Head to Head record
Matches played: 22
Rajasthan Royals wins: 11
Delhi Capitals wins: 11
DCThreats: Rishabh Pant is still new to IPL captaincy. He is not used to high-pressure situations and opposition teams can use that to their advantage.
DC Opportunities: An upbeat DC have a chance to continue their winning momentum and rack up some early tournament points. And they've also made a good start in terms of their net run rate.
DC Weaknesses: A somewhat shaky middle-order. For a long stretch last season, DC depended on the top order to deliver. However, if an opposition team can remove the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, and Rishabh Pant, that would heap pressureon the middle-order comprising Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, and Shimron Hetmyer. RR need to figure out ways to snag some top-order wickets.
DC Strengths: South African pacer Kagiso Rabada can inflict a lot of damage on the opposition batting. He fetched 30 wickets last season and claimed the coveted Purple Cap. Fellow South African Anrich Nortje supported him well last year but he is right he is right now stuck in quarantine awaiting the delayed results of his Covid-19 test.
THE SWOT ANALYSIS FOR DELHI CAPITALS
RR Threats: The core of RR revolved around the abilities of Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes. With the two Englishmen not available now, and a new captain at the helm, and a loss in the first match, there would be a lot of uncertainties in the team. The team is expected to have a tough time in the upcoming matches until the players come to a grip on the situation.
RR Opportunities: With Ben Stokes out of the tournament, overseas players David Miller, Andrew Tye and Liam Livingstone would get more chances in the playing xi. Miller came into the season with an attractive fifty (his fastest ODI half-century) in an ODI against Pakistan. Liam Livingstone is a hard-hitting batsman who can hit fast bowlers well. Andre Tye could be a valued addition in the playing XI with his ability to hit his yorkers at the death. His T20 figures are impressive. The Australian has picked 218 wickets from just 162 T20 matches at an average of 21.68 and the best bowling figure of 5/16.
RR Weaknesses: Rahul Tewatia and Shreyas Gopal are the first-choice spinners. They are preferred for team balance as they provide batting ability down the order. However, they haven't been able to make an impact with their bowling. Against Punjab, the two bowled five overs and conceded 65 runs while failing to pick up any wickets. The team should try out other options as these two are holding them back.
RR Strengths: The emergence of Chetan Sakariya. The 23-year-old got three wickets on his RR debut against the Punjab Kings. In a run-fest where 438 runs were scored in 240 balls, Sakariya managed the best economy (7.8) among all pace bowlers. That list of pacers included names like Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Ben Stokes, Mohammad Shami, Jhye Richardson, and Riley Meredith.Sakariya showed that he can be a very good fielder too.
THE SWOT ANALYSIS FOR RAJASTHAN ROYALS
Read DH's analysis of the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match here
The youngest skippers at this year’s IPL take centre stage as the Rajasthan Royals take on the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Sanju Samson, aged 26, leads the Royals while Rishabh Pant, 23, leads the Capitals. Here's our analysis.
Read more
Team news
In a huge setback, RR all-rounder Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the tournament with a broken finger. Stokes suffered the injury while fielding against the Punjab Kings. DC's Kagiso Rabada is expected to be available for selection but Anrich Nortje is still stuck in quarantine due to a delay in getting his Covid-19 test results. DC's Axar Patel, who was diagnosed with Covid-19, will also be unavailable as he continues his recovery.
Opportunities: An upbeat DC have a chance to continue their winning momentum and rack up some early tournament points. And they've also made a good start in terms of their net run rate.
Threats: Rishabh Pant is still new to IPL captaincy. He is not used to high-pressure situations and opposition teams can use that to their advantage.
The SWOT for DC
Strengths: South African pacer Kagiso Rabada can inflict a lot of damage on the opposition batting. He fetched 30 wickets last season and claimed the coveted Purple Cap. Fellow South African Anrich Nortje supported him well last year but he is right now stuck in quarantine awaiting the delayed results of his Covid-19 test.
Weaknesses: A somewhat shaky middle-order. For a long stretch last season, DC depended on the top order to deliver. However, if an opposition team can remove the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant, that would heap pressure on the middle-order comprising Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer. RR need to figure out ways to snag some top-order wickets.
Opportunities: With Ben Stokes out of the tournament with injury, overseas batters David Miller or Liam Livingstone are likely to make the playing XI. Miller entered the season with an attractive fifty, his fastest ODI half-century, against Pakistan. Livingstone is a hard-hitting batsman who can take on the fast bowlers.
Threats: RR's core strength revolved around Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes. With two of them currently unavailable, the team has multiple hurdles to overcome. The team will have a tough time in the coming matches unless someone else in the squad can take up the responsibility of delivering for the team.
The SWOT for RR
Strengths: The emergence of Chetan Sakariya. The 23-year-old got three wickets on his RR debut against the Punjab Kings. In a run fest where 438 runs were scored in 240 balls, Sakariya managed the best economy (7.8) among all pace bowlers. That list of pacers included names like Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Ben Stokes, Mohammad Shami, Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith.
Weaknesses: Rahul Tewatia and Shreyas Gopal are the first-choice spinners. They are preferred for team balance as they provide batting ability down the order. However, they haven't been able to make an impact with their bowling. Against Punjab, the two bowled five overs and conceded 65 runs while failing to pick up any wickets. The team should try out other options as these two are holding them back.