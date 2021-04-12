IPL 2021 Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings LIVE: Can RR overcome the loss of Jofra Archer?
updated: Apr 12 2021, 18:24 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2021. Follow live ball-by-ball updates from Match 4 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
18:23
PBKS Strengths: Batting firepower at their disposal. KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, and Nicholas Pooran make a potent top order that's among the best around. Last season, Rahul and Agarwal combined to get 102 fours while Gayle and Pooran powered 48 sixes. If they have a good season, the opposition bowlers will be left with no answers.
RR's Threats: The RR team management has shown impatience with captains. With the team finishing last on the points table in 2020, the management got rid of Steve Smith and appointed Sanju Samson as the skipper for this season. The pressure will be on Samson who has been criticized for starting seasons well but fading very quickly.
18:15
RR's Opportunities: RR broke the bank and bought South African all-rounder Chris Morris for a whopping Rs. 16.25 Cr, the highest price tag ever in the IPL auction. When Morris takes the field, he will have the burden of expectation on his shoulders. However, this is also a chance for Morris to prove his worth as the new leader of the pace attack. Morris has a decent IPL record. In 70 IPL matches, he has got 80 wickets at an average of 23.98 while maintaining an economy of 7.81. Morris is a handy lower-order batsman too. Morris has 551 IPL runs and a high score of 82 not out.
18:12
RR's Weaknesses: The loss of Jofra Archer is the biggest blow to the team's chances. The English pacer has got 46 wickets in the last three seasons. Archer has averaged 18.25 in 2020, 26.45 in 2019, and 21.66 in 2018. The pacer's IPL career economy of 7.13 is the best for any RR bowler. With Archer missing due to injury, RR will struggle to contain oppositions in the Powerplay and at the death.
18:11
RRStrengths: Flexibility and depth in bowling and batting. Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson can switch wicketkeeping roles as per the team requirements. The team’s core comprising Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, and Shreyas Gopal are all comfortable with the bat and the ball. So, RR have at least six players who can deliver as all-rounders.
18:03
RR's SWOT ANALYSIS
16:34
New-look PBKS look for winning start against weakened RR | IPL 2021 Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings: SWOT Analysis
The Punjab Kings, earlier known as the Kings XI Punjab, start their IPL 2021 campaign against the Rajasthan Royals in match 4 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Here's our analysis.
Archer won't be rushed back from injury: Kumar Sangakkara
Rajasthan Royals will not rush Jofra Archer back from injury but hope the England fast bowler will play some part in their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign this season, team director Kumar Sangakkara said.
