Actresses who have launched their beauty care lines

Known for her roles in Bollywood films, Kriti launched "Hyphen" on her 33rd birthday. Her brand offers three affordable, PETA-certified, and cruelty-free products.
Credit: Instagram/@kritisanon
Actress and entrepreneur Deepika Padukone founded "82.E," a beauty care brand in 2022. Inspired by the longitude of India, which is 82 degrees east, the brand offers premium, high-performance products that make the practice of self-care a simple and effective.
Credit: Instagram/@82e.official
Lady Superstar Nayanthara launched her skincare brand named "9SKIN" in September 2023. Her products includes a range of affordable skincare products.
Credit: Instagram/@nayanthara
Actress and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas launched "Anomaly," a skincare brand emphasizing sustainability and inclusivity with its range of products.
Credit: Instagram/@anomalyhaircare
Katrina Kaif founded Kay Beauty in 2019, a brand focused on clean beauty products including skincare essentials like cleansers, moisturizers, and masks.
Credit: Instagram/@kaybykatrina
Published 26 June 2024, 12:49 IST