Actresses who have launched their beauty care lines

In recent years, several actresses have turned entrepreneurs and ventured into the healthcare industry, especially skincare, leveraging their influence and passion for beauty. Here we list some actresses who have launched their beauty care lines.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 26 June 2024, 12:49 IST
Last Updated : 26 June 2024, 12:49 IST

Known for her roles in Bollywood films, Kriti launched "Hyphen" on her 33rd birthday. Her brand offers three affordable, PETA-certified, and cruelty-free products.

Credit: Instagram/@kritisanon

Actress and entrepreneur Deepika Padukone founded "82.E," a beauty care brand in 2022. Inspired by the longitude of India, which is 82 degrees east, the brand offers premium, high-performance products that make the practice of self-care a simple and effective.

Credit: Instagram/@82e.official

Lady Superstar Nayanthara launched her skincare brand named "9SKIN" in September 2023. Her products includes a range of affordable skincare products.

Credit: Instagram/@nayanthara

Actress and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas launched "Anomaly," a skincare brand emphasizing sustainability and inclusivity with its range of products.

Credit: Instagram/@anomalyhaircare

Katrina Kaif founded Kay Beauty in 2019, a brand focused on clean beauty products including skincare essentials like cleansers, moisturizers, and masks.

Credit: Instagram/@kaybykatrina

Published 26 June 2024, 12:49 IST
