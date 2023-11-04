3 DIY ideas to repurpose kettles

Rusty or broken kettles can be often be found in our kitchens. Here are some simple do-it-yourself ideas to give them a new life.
Planters
The easiest way to reuse a broken kettle would be to turn it into a planter. For this, you will need: an old kettle, a few succulents, and some potting soil. “Make sure your kettle does not have major cracks or is badly broken. For smaller cracks, one can use pebbles or broken clay pot pieces to fill in the gaps,” says Akruthi A, a Chennai-based nursery owner.
Clean the kettle and use sandpaper to remove any rust on the surface. If the handle of the kettle is broken, you can tie a thick rope to both the ends to form a handle instead. Alternatively, hang the kettle from the ceiling using a rope, she adds. “Succulents are best to grow inside kettles because they have shallow roots. They also look good aesthetically,” she adds.
You can also use kettles as a vase to hold a bouquet of flowers. They would make for a great centrepiece on any table, Akruthi adds.
Hanging light
This DIY project works best for a kettle with a burnt bottom. Wash and clean the kettle and dry it well. To make a hanging light: Use a hacksaw and cut the bottom of the kettle out and sand the edges carefully. “Use an industrial or bond tape around to seal the rough edges. Make a hole in the centre of the kettle’s lid or remove the top knob,” says Rahul K P, a waste recycler from Bengaluru.
Use spray paint to colour the kettle evenly and let it dry. Pass the wiring of a bulb through the hole in the lid. You can hang the kettle from the ceiling using a rope.
Decor piece
Shakti Swamy K R, a Bengaluru-based artist, says kettles can be repurposed into pretty hanging decor. Painting on kettles can be a bit tricky, she says. To make this project, you will need a kettle, acrylic colours, paint brushes, a 3D liner, and other decorative items like rhinestones, buttons or mirrors, adds Shakti.
“Use a primer to begin with. Let it dry. It is best to use a white or light acrylic colour as the base coat (primer) as it will make other colours painted on it stand out better,” says Shakti.
If you see patches on the base, apply another coat of the primer and let it dry. “Use three or four colours to decorate the kettle with various motifs as you like. Use a zero number paint brush or the finest you have to highlight the motifs. Use black or dark paint for highlighting,” she says.
After the paint has dried, fill in the designs with colour of your choice. Add mirrors or other embellishments and use dotting tools to complete the design. “If you want to make the design stand out, use a 3D liner. Decorate the handle with a colour contrasting with the ones that you have used on the kettle,” Shakti adds.