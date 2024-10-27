Adele opts for custom Gaurav Gupta gown for her Las Vegas residency opening

<p>New Delhi: Popular singer-songwriter Adele was spotted wearing a custom-made ensemble crafted by celebrated designer Gaurav Gupta at the opening night of her Las Vegas residency on Saturday.</p>.<p>The multiple Grammy winner, known for songs such as <em>Rollin</em> <em>in the Deep</em>, <em>Set Fire to the Rain</em>, and <em>Someone Like You</em>, was dressed in a black Saturn Orbit gown from Gupta's label at the first show of her "Weekends with Adele" series of concerts at The Colosseum, Caesars Palace.</p>.<p>Gupta shared a video of Adele, draped in his creation, as she performed her song <em>Love In The Dark</em> from her 2015 album <em>25</em>.</p>.'I just need rest': Adele announces hiatus from music.<p>"@adele in Custom Gaurav Gupta. @gauravguptaofficial for the opening of her Las Vegas Residency last night. I am just floored and flying at the same time. She truly makes us transcend. Thank you @boseh1 @maisonbose @sweetbabyjamie for this magical moment. #adele #lasvegas #gauravgupta," he captioned his Instagram post.</p>.<p>Adele also shared a series of pictures from the event on her social media pages.</p>.<p>In the past, Gupta has also dressed the likes of Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Mindy Kaling, Nicki Minaj, Kelly Rowland, Rebel Wilson and Allison Janney.</p>