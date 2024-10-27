Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestylefashion

Adele opts for custom Gaurav Gupta gown for her Las Vegas residency opening

In the past, Gupta has also dressed the likes of Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Mindy Kaling, Nicki Minaj, Kelly Rowland, Rebel Wilson and Allison Janney.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 09:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2024, 09:43 IST
fashionTrendingLas Vegasadele

Follow us on :

Follow Us