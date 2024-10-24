Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestylefashion

Pakistani model Roma Michael shakes nation in bikini avatar at Miss Grand International

The 29-year-old Pakistani Christian model from Lahore became an overnight sensation with her walk at the pageant without a hijab.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 06:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 06:19 IST
World newslifestylePakistanBeauty pageantbeauty contestBeautyTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us