Pakistani model Roma Michael shakes nation in bikini avatar at Miss Grand International

<p>Model Roma Michael’s daring bikini appearance at the Miss Grand International pageant has sparked a major uproar in Pakistan. The model, who scripted history by becoming Pakistan’s first-ever representative at the contest, walked the runway in a revealing golden one-piece during the bikini round.</p><p>Roma drew significant attention with her participation at the Miss Grand International pageant being held in Thailand. The 29-year-old Pakistani Christian model from Lahore became an overnight sensation with her walk at the pageant without a hijab.</p><p>The model, who initially posted the video on her social media, later removed it after facing severe backlash and death threats. Reports suggest that her participation in the contest has angered a significant portion of Sharia community in Pakistan.</p>.<p>The 29-year-old model and actor opted for a golden metallic bikini for the bikini round at the content, and the visuals of her walking the runaway are spreading across social media, provoking varied responses. While some have commended her for her progressive appearance, others have slammed her, with many in Pakistan suggesting she should have skipped this round.</p><p>Social media users in Pakistan harshly criticised the model, accusing her of bringing shame to the nation with her brazen act. Many reacted with comments like "Tauba... Tauba! Where is her hijab? She’s broken every rule!" and "This must be the biggest sin as per Islam." A number of users also condemned the Hukumat-e-Pakistan (Pakistan Government) for allowing her actions, with several questioning how they could permit such behaviour.</p>.<p>Unfazed by the controversy, the model continues attracting attention with her participation. Following the bikini round, she took part in other rounds. Her recent appearance came in last evening when she graced the ramp in an evening gown by Warayat Costume.</p>