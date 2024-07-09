Radhika Merchant radiates elegance in yellow lehenga at her haldi ceremony

Radhika Merchant, who is all set to marry Anant Ambani on July 12, captivated everyone with her ethereal beauty during her haldi ceremony on July 8.
Credit: Instagram/@rheakapoor
The event was a blend of traditional customs and modern elegance and was held at the Ambani residence, Antilia.
Credit: Instagram/@rheakapoor
Radhika Merchant looked nothing short of divine in a vibrant yellow lehenga choli by designer Anamika Khanna paired with real flower dupatta.
Credit: Instagram/@rheakapoor
The dupatta, adorned with intricate floral motifs, was draped elegantly over her shoulders, enhancing the overall look.
Credit: Instagram/@rheakapoor
The bright yellow hue perfectly complemented her radiant complexion, making her the epitome of bridal grace.
Credit: Instagram/@rheakapoor
Published 09 July 2024, 15:59 IST