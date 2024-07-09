Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestylefashion

Radhika Merchant radiates elegance in yellow lehenga at her haldi ceremony

Radhika Merchant wowed everyone with her ethereal beauty during the haldi ceremony held at Antilia in Mumbai on July 8.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 09 July 2024, 15:59 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Radhika Merchant, who is all set to marry Anant Ambani on July 12, captivated everyone with her ethereal beauty during her haldi ceremony on July 8.

Radhika Merchant, who is all set to marry Anant Ambani on July 12, captivated everyone with her ethereal beauty during her haldi ceremony on July 8.

Credit: Instagram/@rheakapoor

ADVERTISEMENT
The event was a blend of traditional customs and modern elegance and was held at the Ambani residence, Antilia.

The event was a blend of traditional customs and modern elegance and was held at the Ambani residence, Antilia.

Credit: Instagram/@rheakapoor

Radhika Merchant looked nothing short of divine in a vibrant yellow lehenga choli by designer Anamika Khanna paired with real flower dupatta.

Radhika Merchant looked nothing short of divine in a vibrant yellow lehenga choli by designer Anamika Khanna paired with real flower dupatta.

Credit: Instagram/@rheakapoor

The dupatta, adorned with intricate floral motifs, was draped elegantly over her shoulders, enhancing the overall look.

The dupatta, adorned with intricate floral motifs, was draped elegantly over her shoulders, enhancing the overall look.

Credit: Instagram/@rheakapoor

The bright yellow hue perfectly complemented her radiant complexion, making her the epitome of bridal grace.

The bright yellow hue perfectly complemented her radiant complexion, making her the epitome of bridal grace.

Credit: Instagram/@rheakapoor

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 July 2024, 15:59 IST
Anant AmbaniRadhika Merchantfashion

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT