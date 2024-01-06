Six-yard wonder reigns as global fashion icon

In the recent years, the traditional Indian garment - the saree - has transcended borders to become an international fashion sensation, thanks in part to the glamorous endorsement by Hollywood celebrities. A-listers including Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone have embraced this iconic piece, turning it into a symbol of elegance and style that transcends cultural boundaries.
These celebrities have not only popularised designer sarees but have also embraced India’s rich heritage, with the Banarasi tissue sarees making a significant impact on the international fashion scene. The six yards of perfection has become a symbol of diversity, suited for everybody, and has taken to the global stage as a versatile and timeless garment.
While there are myriad ways to drape a saree, the classic Mysuru drape, with its Ulta Palla, has become the norm for many women. The grace and sophistication exuded by this style have made it a staple in the wardrobes of women across the country.
The saree’s adaptability is further showcased through its presence in various collections from the chiffons to the opulent, heavy Kanjeevaram silks, and the contemporary batiks, ensuring it never loses its timeless appeal.
What makes the saree truly enchanting is its ability to blend tradition with contemporary trends seamlessly. The resurgence of interest in this traditional attire among Hollywood’s stars has inspired fashion enthusiasts worldwide to embrace the cultural diversity and heritage embedded in this six-yard wonder.
As the saree continues to captivate hearts globally, it stands as a testament to the enduring allure of traditional garments, proving that true style knows no boundaries.
Crystal beading and embroidery in blush pink chiffon. Designer: Suneet Varma, Model: Lipika Hegde.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Imaginative cholis can lift the look of a designer saree. Designer: Suneet Varma, Model: Carrisaa Bopanna.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Event: Bowring Bridal Luxury Edition
Photography: 8K Productions