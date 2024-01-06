Are you drinking enough water in winter?

You find it tough to drink enough water during summer, and now, the nip in the air and the recurrent need to expel fluid in the toilet is making you stay off liquids even more, right? Get your act in place with these simple tips to stay hydrated during the winter too.
Kickstart your day
“Prepare lukewarm water in a mug and squeeze in half a lime together with a pinch of cinnamon. “Drink this on an empty stomach,” advises nutritionist and lifestyle educator Karishma Chawla. “Remember, consuming more than 500 ml water at one time in the morning does not go into the hydration status. Hence it is important to drink throughout the day.”
Mid-morning glug
Make way for a raw vegetable juice. “Bring in the beetroot, carrot, fresh palak, celery and lime with rock salt for a glass full of goodness,” advises dietitian Monica Singh. “You can have this daily between 11 am and 12 noon ideally.”
Infuse it right
“Drink warm water. You can have it infused, or sip on a mug of warm chamomile, spiced green tea or a turmeric latte. Make home-made herbal tea using peppercorns, tea bags and ginger,” says Monica. “Avoid alcohol on an empty stomach. Have a glass of water after every glass of wine,” she adds.
Go raw
Fruits and vegetables in the uncooked form have the highest percentage of water (cucumber is 90 per cent water), carbohydrates like cooked whole grains and lentils have a fair amount and foods high in fat have a very low water content.
Did you know?
Apple cider vinegar in lukewarm water before lunch is a great immunity booster and hydrator.
Try sliced apples freshly-grated amla cinnamon sticks ginger and lime for infused water.
Ajwain or sauf water once a day helps combat bloating.
Have stews and soups often during the season.
A mug of warm chamomile at night makes you sleep better.