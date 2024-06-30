Cheers to good libations!

A reason perhaps that while Milan’s 1930, which is at 42 in the 2023 World’s Best 50 Bars list, may be an enigma in itself, its head bartender, Daniele Trombelli, finds no mystery in where the world’s next best cocktail could be from. “It will be coming from Asia, especially Japan,” the Italian says after showcasing some 1930 specialities with India’s Pistola Joven and Reposado — ‘Pimped Iberic Mead’, and India-inspired ‘Red Chakra’, at Trident’s alfresco bar, Lyrah. Hence, as Lama shares, while bartenders across the world are impressed enough to embrace some Japanese ways into their trade, a complete integration might not be on the cards. “The reason is we operate at a slightly bigger format,” he points out. Gokan puts it in perspective. “We don’t really have high-volume bars. That is why we have time to focus on one drink and make that one drink a something different experience altogether with focusing on every detail, ice, equipment, product, and technique,” he says.