Children's Day 2025: Five delicious fusion recipes that are an ultimate treat

Children’s Day is all about celebrating joy, and what better way than through food that’s colourful, tasty, and packed with goodness? Here we list 5 delicious fusion recipes that are unique spins on global routines that are wholesome and inviting for kids and culture. These meals lock in the nutrients packed with vitamins, fibre, protein, and flavour making the food exciting every single bite. After all, the best gift you can give your children on Children's Day is the excitement of food that loves them back.