<p>Explore the flavours of North Karnataka with this Hubballi-style Mutton Green Curry, inspired by the Maratha community and presented by Aadharsh Tatpati. </p><p>This delightful dish features tender pieces of mutton enhanced by a refreshing green paste made from coriander, mint leaves, and fresh coconut.</p><p>With a focus on the natural flavours of the fresh ingredients, this curry is seasoned minimally, resulting in a light and delicious taste that will tantalise your palate.</p><p>The mutton is pressure-cooked to perfection, allowing you to whip up this recipe at short notice, making it ideal for turning any dinner into a special occasion.</p><p>Try this recipe at home, and you’re sure to receive plenty of praise!</p>