Grandma knows best!

If you have some whey leftover after churning butter from collected cream, you know it’s good for the curry leaf plant, to ward off bugs. Leftover buttermilk works just as well, but it’s also useful in making rava dose batter. Leftover rice was commonly known to us as ganji/ kanji, because it was soaked in water in a clay pot and left to rest overnight. It was seasoned with salt, pepper and other ingredients the following day, and consumed as a nourishing drink. Of course, sometimes, we simply feed it to our four-legged friends on the street. Today, it’s a known superfood, and anyone who follows a good diet (or an influencer online) will easily be able to wax eloquent about the health benefits of resistant starch. Another byproduct that our grandmothers used resourcefully is the water that’s left behind after cooking rice: it was used to starch cotton sarees, as well as to condition the hair — again, two big stars on the sustainable block as we know it today.