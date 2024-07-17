In Pictures| 10 Best Dishes in the World

Rank 01| Picanha (Brazil) - Picanha is a popular cut of beef in Brazil, known for its rich flavour and tenderness. Traditionally, picanha is seasoned with coarse salt and sometimes additional spices, then skewered and cooked over an open flame or on a grill.
Credit: Instagram/@food.hutbd
Rank 02| Roti Canai (Malaysia) - A popular dish in Malaysia, this type of flatbread is majorly enjoyed during breakfast. This is known for its crispy exterior and chewy interior.
Credit: Instagram/@crappysotong
Rank 03| Phat kaphrao (Thailand) - A popular Thai stir-fry dish featuring minced meat stir-fried with garlic, chillies savoury soy sauce, fish sauce, and sugar sauce.
Credit: Instagram/@wowbaobao
Rank 04| Pizza Napoletana (Italy) - A world-renowned classic, Pizza Napoletana is characterized by its simple ingredients: tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, salt, and extra-virgin olive oil.
Credit: Instagram/@frodoughpizza
Rank 05| Guotie (China) - Guotie are a type of dumplings that are typically filled with ground meat and vegetables and pan-fried on one side to create a crispy bottom while the rest of the dumpling remains soft and juicy.
Credit: Instagram/@yongweikai
Rank 06| Khao soi (Thailand) - Hailing from Northern Thailand, Khao soi is a coconut curry noodle soup topped with crispy fried noodles.
Credit: Instagram/@juri_30daysinchiangmai
Rank 07| Butter Garlic Naan (India) - Garlic Naan bread is Indian flatbread made with all-purpose flour and spiced with garlic.
Credit: Instagram/@kitchengo_products
Rank 08| Tangbao (China) - These are buns are made by wrapping a gelatinous filling in dough, which is then steamed to melt the filling into soup. They are also sometimes known as guantang bao or soup-filled buns.
Credit: Instagram/@cco.foodie
Rank 09| Shashlik (Russia) - This traditional dish originates from Russia and consists of skewered and grilled cubes, similar to shish kebab.
Credit: Instagram/@tinao66
Rank 10| Phanaeng Curry (Thailand) - A robust Thai red curry known for its thick, savory-sweet profile enriched with the vibrant flavour of lime.
Credit: Instagram/@kyeon1027