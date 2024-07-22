In Pictures| 10 worst rated dishes In the world

Sweden's traditional dish Blodpalt made primarily from blood and flour has topped the list.
Credit: Instagram/@gillamat
The national dish of Iceland, Hakarl came second on the list. This dish consists of shark meat with a strong, ammonia-like odor and taste.
Credit: Instagram/@gourmet.gusto54
Third on the list is Bocadillo de sardinas - a popular Spanish sandwich known for its simplicity and robust flavor.
Credit: Instagram/@josebaarguinano
Czech's bread soup came fourth on the list.
Fifth place is taken by Yerushalmi Kugel, a traditional Jewish dish, a sweet and savory noodle pudding coated in caramelized sugar.
Credit: Instagram/@contemplativebaking
Kaeng tai pla, a Thai curry which known for its strong flavors and unique ingredients stood sixth.
Credit: Instagram/@amarin_bkk
World's unhealthiest burger, Luther Burger, secured seventh position. This burger is more than 1000 calories and usually over 45 grams of fat per serving.
Credit: Instagram/@hana416086
Eighth spot was taken by Jellied eels.
Credit: Instagram/@lena_igirisu
Ninth on the list is Chapalele, a traditional Chilean bread, made from potatoes and flour. Originating from Chiloe Island, it is typically steamed and cooked in a curanto, a traditional underground cooking pit.
Credit: Instagram/@gourmetchile
The traditional Greek salad which originates from Crete rounds of the top 10 list of 'Worst rated dishes in the World'.
Credit: www.greekboston.com
Published 22 July 2024, 13:47 IST