More people are reading food and nutrition labels

Too many claims

Experts say claims like ‘no added preservatives’ and ‘organic’ call for a thorough reading. “If a product is organic, look for the Jaivik Bharat certification. Products can contain trace amounts of trans fat but still print the ‘zero’ claim. And you will be surprised how little actual soy milk is in a tetra pack of ‘soy milk’,” shares Ranjani.

Dr Mamatha Mishra, founder, Health First, says consumers should buy healthy packaged foods with their eyes wide open, with a focus on nutrition details, expiry date and allergens.

Her quick pointers: no sugar means no added sugar, and chewing gums and bubble gums don’t need to declare expiry dates. She continues, “If a fruit juice has minimal fruit pulp, it needs to be marketed as juice and not fruit juice. Packaged coconut water is sold as coconut juice because it is reconstituted coconut water — not tender coconut water,” she says.

Even Agarwal asks consumers to not fall for claims blindly. He cites an example: “What is a cholesterol-free vegetable oil? Plants have no cholesterol.”

He calls attention to reading sugar content — if added sugars form the bulk of total sugars, then “it’s concerning”. He says consumers are most worried about additives and preservatives. INS numbers indicate 0–199 (colours), 200–299 (preservatives), 300–399 (antioxidants and acidity regulators) and 400–499 (thickeners, stabilisers and emulsifiers). “Look out for these codes and Google up more information about them,” he says.

Be wary of packaged foods, even nutraceuticals, promising medical benefits like reduction in joint pain. “So brands resort to ingredient-based claims, like printing the goodness of turmeric. That is acceptable,” he says.

Sharing a common fallout of not reading nutrition details, Dr Mamatha says, “Some people wonder why they aren’t seeing the results they want.”