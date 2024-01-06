Resolve to eat right this year

While a large number of people make New Year resolutions to stay healthy and fit, the diet they choose does not support their goals. You need to eat right and ensure you get the nutrition you need. A healthy diet is the key to fitness.
Here are some tips:
l Veggies: Eat a different coloured vegetable every day. For example, if it’s orange coloured pumpkin one day, have white coloured radish the next day.
l Fruits: Include at least one whole fruit or a cup of cut fruits daily. It could be a seasonal one like an orange or a perennial one like a cup of papaya.
l Avoid ultra-processed food: Say no to one ultra-processed food at a time. If you say no to a bottle of aerated drink the first time, say no to a cookie/biscuit after that. Over a period of time, remove these ultra-processed foods permanently from your diet.
l Shift to whole grains: Shift from eating refined grains to whole grains, one at a time. Remove maida from your diet and include atta instead, replace polished rice with unpolished/hand-pounded rice, and so on.
l Mindful of quantity: Pay attention to what and how much you eat, one meal at a time.
l Stop counting calories: Wholesome nourishment is much more than just counting calories.
l Walk after meals: Take a stroll after lunch and dinner for five to 10 minutes.
l Get enough sleep: If you are sleeping for less than seven hours a day, increase your sleep time by at least 30 minutes each night.
l Make some ‘me time’: Get more ‘me time’ – go for a walk in Nature, chat with a friend, take a massage, read a book, watch your favourite movie/show or any other activity that relaxes you.
l Switch off: Reduce screen time by at least one hour daily.
Give up following ‘diet advise’ from the Internet and social media platforms. Meet a qualified dietitian for long-term success in managing your meal plans.
(The author is a nutrition and wellness consultant)