Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestylefood and drink

That’s the spirit!

A whole host of homegrown brands are not only experimenting with the way spirits are created but also enhancing flavour profiles and the myriad ways the drinks can be enjoyed.
Rashmi Vasudeva
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 23:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2024, 23:56 IST
FoodSpecialsDrink

Follow us on :

Follow Us