<p>Remember how festivals once began in our kitchens — with the aroma of ghee filling homes, and families coming together to stir kheer, shape marzipan, and bake wine cakes? That same warmth now comes with a twist — not just in packed sweet boxes and gift hampers, but in craft desserts that blend tradition and nostalgia with inventive flavours. Desi laddus and barfis are getting a hazelnut punch, and chocolate is also now finding a place in curated festive boxes. </p>.<p>Girish Nayak, Chief Mithaiwala at Bombay Sweet Shop says, "With festivals being a time of sweet indulgence and savoury cravings, every offering blends tradition and innovation. It keeps the soul of mithai alive, while adding a sparkle of surprise." </p>.<p>"Festive gifting has evolved; every innovation begins with a time-honoured recipe, which is reinterpreted for today's palate," says Arvind Dadu, Managing Director of Anand Sweets, a legacy sweet shop. </p>.<p><strong>Fruit-flavoured </strong></p>.<p>How about celebrating the season with a coconut blush brownie instead of the desi nariyal barfi or skipping the amrakhand (mango shrikhand) to enjoy some mango mousse? While you might still enjoy an authentic mango marzipan, the popular sweets and namkeen brand, Haldiram's, which recently launched House of Mishti for fusion pops, acknowledges the trend with its fruit-flavoured delight. "House of Mishti's craft desserts bring a newness to festive gifting. From rose-kissed cashew fusions to caramel crunch delights, every piece tells a story of celebration and care," says Neeraj Agrawal, Director, Haldiram's. </p>.<p>If you are someone who opens sweet dabbas to grab kaju katlis, Nayak points out that his brand's Indie Katli Bites is where the "traditional mithai meets dark chocolate ganache for a bite that's indulgent yet comfortingly familiar." </p>.<p><strong>Chocolate-y twist</strong> </p>.<p class="bodytext">While chocolates have joined the ingredient list of traditional dessert preparations, like in Anand Sweets' gulkhand ganache recipe, Bombay Sweet Shop's Hazelnut besan laddu and more, they have also earned their own festive spotlight, especially among younger gifters and kids.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Chaitanya Muppala, Founder, Manam Chocolate, says, "Chocolates haven't pushed mithai off the table. As tastes evolve, chocolates especially those crafted with Indian sensibilities, have found a way in. Chocolate, made from fine-flavour Indian cacao and paired with familiar notes like coconut, curry leaf, rose, jaggery, and spices are redefining what a festive sweet can be." </p>.<p class="bodytext">"Chocolate brings in a different kind of charm. People want something that feels personal but still polished. Chocolate checks both boxes. It's familiar, but it also feels new and wow," says Mahek Sugandh, founder and head chocolatier at Cacao Springs and The Binge. "Traditional Indian sweets have an emotional connect, but reimagining them with modern flavours (like chocolate) makes it more experiential and indulgent," Mahek sums up. </p>