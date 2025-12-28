Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestylefood and drink

Tradition meets innovation in the evolution of India's festive sweet boxes

Girish Nayak, Chief Mithaiwala at Bombay Sweet Shop says, “With festivals being a time of sweet indulgence and savoury cravings, every offering blends tradition and innovation.
Last Updated : 27 December 2025, 22:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 December 2025, 22:08 IST
SweetsFoodSpecials

Follow us on :

Follow Us