How to choose the right wardrobe

Who doesn’t like an organised bedroom? An efficient wardrobe can help you achieve that. A good design allows you to keep clothes, shoes, accessories and other items in place in an accessible manner.
It is a crucial addition to any room as it serves a dual role — of storing one’s belongings as well as enhancing the aesthetics of the room.
With the market offering multiple options to choose from, here are some pointers to keep in mind when purchasing an almirah.
What’s your type?
Wardrobes are broadly of two types — built-in and freestanding. A built-in, walk-in or integrated closet is perfect for a house that you own or will not be moving out from for a while.
A standalone or freestanding wardrobe is for people who relocate often. “While these are lightweight and can be moved around easily, one will have to compromise on space here. On the other hand, a built-in wardrobe or walk-in closet is often a permanent solution, and can also be used as a changing corner, depending on how it’s designed,” says Akriti Suheja, a Pune-based interior design consultant.
Size matters
Refer to interior design magazines or consult with an interior designer before deciding on the size of your wardrobe.
Sandeep Sharma, an interior and home designer from Chennai, says that “it is important to identify your room size and be clear about the measurements of the wardrobe you want”.
There are several things to keep in mind. Firstly, measure your available floor space. Keep in mind the wardrobe height so that it can be placed at the right spot.
“Height is important to hang your clothes and arrange them and other things on shelves,” he adds. The recommended height for a wardrobe is 45 inches or more.
Understand your storage requirements. For example, if your clothes are dominated by formal wear like dresses, blazers, saris or salwar suits, you will need several compartments to hang them.
“If you own several accessories and shoes, multiple drawers and shelves are a must to organise them. Ideally, choose a wardrobe that has an overhead storage space. You can use that to store items that you use seasonally or don’t use often,” says Akriti.
Deeper shelves are preferred since they can provide more storage space. However, make sure that the total measurement is not more than 15 to 20 inches as your apparel will not be easily accessible, she adds.
When placing the wardrobe in your room, make sure it is not blocking any window or light source. “Keep adequate distance between the rest of your furniture and the wardrobe so as to maintain a clean look and allow easy movement,” Akriti says.
Match your style
Make a note of the kind of furniture used in your bedroom. If the bed, chairs and other furnishing are done in a specific wood (such as rosewood or teakwood), it is ideal to find a wardrobe, which complements the same texture. “Take in account the wall shade used in the room too,” Sharma says.
The most preferred material for any wardrobe is hardwood. “Take care of such a wardrobe by getting it polished on a regular basis. It is important to do this to keep the wood termite-free,” he adds.
Deciding if you want a wardrobe with swing doors or sliding ones is also important. “Swing doors are a traditional choice but they hog space when opened. Sliding doors look modern and they are an efficient option for smaller rooms,” he elaborates.
If your bedroom features ornate furnishing, buy a wardrobe with embellished doors. For a neat yet modern look, choose a doorless wardrobe or a wardrobe with translucent doors. “Pick shades that match the room’s existing colour palette,” Sharma adds.
Acrylic or plastic wardrobes are available in various colours and work best for children’s rooms.