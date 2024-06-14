Last minute gifts for Father’s Day

Light-cum-charger
Here’s an LED night lamp with multiple charging docks. It can charge a phone, earphones, and smartwatch at the same time.
Price: Rs 1,999
Where: bigsmall.in
Can cooler
This customisable can cooler features a quirky message on how often one must sip their drink.
Price: Rs 1,621
Where: etsy.com
Nesting doll
This nesting doll is handcrafted from wood. It is customised based on the photograph sent by the customer.
Price: Rs 1,895
Where: zwende.com
Custom bottle
You can get your father’s name printed on this blue water bottle. It comes with an LED temperature display on the lid.
Price: Rs 699
Where: fnp.com
Tool kit
Here’s a 6-in-1 multitool ballpoint pen. It includes a touchscreen stylus, ruler, and screwdrivers.
Price: Rs 999
Where: amazon.in
Pop-up wallet
This aluminium pop-up wallet will help organise your father’s daily essentials. It has eight credit/debit card slots.
Price: Rs 1,200
Where: amazon.in
Beard bib
This apron can be attached around the neck and secured with suction cups to a mirror. It is a handy addition to one’s shaving kit.
Price: Rs 999
Where: flipkart.com
Bar kit
This bar toolkit comes with three silicone caps, a brass jigger, a brass strainer, a brass opener, and a stirrer.
Price: Rs 2,000
Where: sepoyandco.com
Published 13 June 2024, 23:44 IST