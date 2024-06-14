Home
Last minute gifts for Father’s Day

Quirky, functional and customisable gifts all under Rs 2,000.
Team Metrolife
Last Updated : 13 June 2024, 23:44 IST
Light-cum-charger

Here’s an LED night lamp with multiple charging docks. It can charge a phone, earphones, and smartwatch at the same time. 

Price: Rs 1,999

Where: bigsmall.in

Can cooler

This customisable can cooler features a quirky message on how often one must sip their drink.

Price: Rs 1,621

Where: etsy.com

Nesting doll 

This nesting doll is handcrafted from wood. It is customised based on the photograph sent by the customer. 

Price: Rs 1,895

Where: zwende.com

Custom bottle

You can get your father’s name printed on this blue water bottle. It comes with an LED temperature display on the lid.

Price: Rs 699

Where: fnp.com

Tool kit

Here’s a 6-in-1 multitool ballpoint pen. It includes a touchscreen stylus, ruler, and screwdrivers.

Price: Rs 999

Where: amazon.in

Pop-up wallet

This aluminium pop-up wallet will help organise your father’s daily essentials. It has eight credit/debit card slots.

Price: Rs 1,200

Where: amazon.in

Beard bib

This apron can be attached around the neck and secured with suction cups to a mirror. It is a handy addition to one’s shaving kit.

Price: Rs 999

Where: flipkart.com

Bar kit

This bar toolkit comes with three silicone caps, a brass jigger, a brass strainer, a brass opener, and a stirrer.

Price: Rs 2,000

Where: sepoyandco.com

