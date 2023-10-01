What pets teach us about teaching them

Most pet dogs begin their lives with their humans as puppies, separated from their conspecifics who can teach them survival and social skills. Instead, we humans surmise we can play that role and begin the drill of ‘obedience’ training: hammering the commands for ‘sit’, ‘stay’ and ‘heel’. First-time pet parents resort to scouring the Internet for a head start. Television shows featuring dog trainers also serve as resources. Personally, I have big reservations about the terms ‘obedience’ and ‘training’. I believe we have no right to expect our pets to obey us. Why should they? I also don’t think I can teach Pippi anything about being a dog — he is a dog and a perfect one at that! But I’m all for communicating and negotiating with him and investing my time in learning how best to do it so that our ‘language’ transcends the species barrier.