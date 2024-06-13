ANU adventure programme to be launched on Saturday

Mumbai: The much-awaited Avhaan Nirmaan Udaan (ANU) adventure education programme for kids will be launched on Saturday.

The programme is conducted by Guardian Giripremi Institute of Mountaineering, the Pune-based mountaineering and education programme.

Along with physical, mental and cognitive benefits, this specifically designed curriculum of adventure activities such as trekking in Sahyadri and Himalayas, rock climbing, outdoor camping, cooking, essential skills learning such as first aid, map reading, and so on, provides better ecological, geographical, social and cultural awareness - which is in line with the New Education Policy 2020 laid out by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

The formal launch and briefing meeting with the new students and their parents will take place at Pandit JawaharLal Nehru Auditorium, Pune. Since its launch in 2015, in the past 9 editions, more than 4700 students - in the age group of 10-16 - have enrolled in this year-long adventure programme.

The GGIM has planned and executed more than 550 Sahyadri Treks and no less than 55 Himalayan treks of varied difficulty, all 100 per cent safe and sound.

“Out of these thousands of students, ANU alumni have proudly embarked on their journeys in various unconventional fields including defence, medicine, law and mountaineering itself along with other conventional careers. While venturing into the world they feel empowered with the profound knowledge gained through this programme,” said veteran mountaineer Umesh Zirpe, director, GGIM.

The programme involves one trek each month on a pre-decided Sunday. Each trek is accompanied by a unique outdoor syllabus that students undertake in the outdoor settings.

By enrolling kids into this program, parents can manifest a well-rounded development, life skill empowerment, and instil a healthier lifestyle. It is a golden opportunity where kids in the age group 10-16 get to explore the outdoor lifestyle, new treks, new skills and emerge as a strong and confident individual.