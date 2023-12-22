Footprints for 2024: Investing in travel, for body and soul

As 2023 draws to a close, those bitten by the travel bug have blissfully checked off some destinations from their list. But incredible experiences are awaiting them in the coming year. New plans are being made with travel trends for 2024 as varied as chalk from cheese.

The truth is travel heals.

Be it the celebrities or the layperson, destinations and experiences are only a hop, skip and jump away. For some, spiritual journeys inside the country are going to be all 2024 is about, while for others, the experiences in non-tourist locations are what they are pining for.

For the past two years, actress Raveena Tandon has been exploring India more with her kids. “We travel a lot abroad, but I also want to show them the beauty of what Incredible India is all about. Our varied architecture, landscapes and structures are unparalleled. I’ve taken a stance to complete all the 12 ‘Jyotirlingas’ and the other ‘Dhams’.”

“I regularly travel to Shirdi, Tirupati and Siddhivinayak Temple,” she says. “Besides that, I will be covering Kedarnath -- the five remote Kedar temples -- and Badrinath, Mahakal, Ujjain, Rameswaram, Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal, Kashi Vishwanath in Benaras and some remote 'Dhams'.

"The other desire of mine is to complete travelling to all the jungles in India. I’ve so far done Corbett, Kabini, Panna, Tadoba, Pench, Bandhavgarh, Gir, Satpura and Kanha,” she says.

While it’s the architecture, the cobblestone paths and the pavement cafes of Europe that draw many to the continent, some would love to go Down Under for its sand and surf.

As always, Japan is high on the list for a lot of travellers, especially for those looking to experience the Cherry Blossom season or the blossoming of Sakurai which happens in March-end.

Ameya Deo, an avid traveller from Mumbai, has on his bucket list Australia, New Zealand, and Japan in 2024. “I have travelled to a lot of countries, but next year, I would like to visit Australia and New Zealand and Japan. Japan especially for the Cherry Blossom season, ’’ he says.

Event-based travel is emerging as a significant trend, driven by the enthusiasm of young India's millennials, young professionals, and Gen Z, says Rajeev Kale - President and Country Head, Holidays, MICE, Visa - Thomas Cook (India) Limited