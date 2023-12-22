Footprints for 2024: Investing in travel, for body and soul

As 2023 draws to a close, those bitten by the travel bug have blissfully checked off some destinations from their list. But incredible experiences are awaiting them in the coming year. New plans are being made with travel trends for 2024 as varied as chalk from cheese.
The truth is travel heals.
Be it the celebrities or the layperson, destinations and experiences are only a hop, skip and jump away. For some, spiritual journeys inside the country are going to be all 2024 is about, while for others, the experiences in non-tourist locations are what they are pining for.
For the past two years, actress Raveena Tandon has been exploring India more with her kids. “We travel a lot abroad, but I also want to show them the beauty of what Incredible India is all about. Our varied architecture, landscapes and structures are unparalleled. I’ve taken a stance to complete all the 12 ‘Jyotirlingas’ and the other ‘Dhams’.”
“I regularly travel to Shirdi, Tirupati and Siddhivinayak Temple,” she says. “Besides that, I will be covering Kedarnath -- the five remote Kedar temples -- and Badrinath, Mahakal, Ujjain, Rameswaram, Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal, Kashi Vishwanath in Benaras and some remote 'Dhams'.
"The other desire of mine is to complete travelling to all the jungles in India. I’ve so far done Corbett, Kabini, Panna, Tadoba, Pench, Bandhavgarh, Gir, Satpura and Kanha,” she says.
While it’s the architecture, the cobblestone paths and the pavement cafes of Europe that draw many to the continent, some would love to go Down Under for its sand and surf.
As always, Japan is high on the list for a lot of travellers, especially for those looking to experience the Cherry Blossom season or the blossoming of Sakurai which happens in March-end.
Ameya Deo, an avid traveller from Mumbai, has on his bucket list Australia, New Zealand, and Japan in 2024. “I have travelled to a lot of countries, but next year, I would like to visit Australia and New Zealand and Japan. Japan especially for the Cherry Blossom season, ’’ he says.
Event-based travel is emerging as a significant trend, driven by the enthusiasm of young India's millennials, young professionals, and Gen Z, says Rajeev Kale - President and Country Head, Holidays, MICE, Visa - Thomas Cook (India) Limited
"Their keen interest in the thrill of live concerts, events, and cultural immersion is poised to be a driving force for travel in the upcoming year. This demographic seeks immersive experiences that go beyond traditional tourism, reflecting a desire for dynamic and culturally rich journeys.
"The current generation, burdened by work fatigue, seeks opportunities for rest and rejuvenation. Trends like sleep tourism, which go beyond uninterrupted sleep to include activities like yoga, swimming, and spa wellness therapy, are gaining widespread popularity. Consequently, accommodations offering soundproof rooms, sleep consultations, recorded sleep meditations, pillow menus, sleep kits, and concierge services are experiencing a surge in demand. Notable destinations for such experiences include Goa, Coorg, Mysore, Kodaikanal, Alleppey, and Puducherry," he says.
The concept of mind over matter holds when it comes to travel as well. Wellness tourism has been highly explored in recent times.
“More people are choosing wellness retreats for peace and well-being, “ says Kale. “This has led to a noticeable increase in yoga and meditation tourism in places like Rishikesh, Mysore, and Pondicherry, showing how people today prefer a holistic approach to travel,” he adds.
One individual's taste and behaviour differs from another and that plays out in their choice of destinations and experiences too. Having the liberty to explore places at one’s convenience is going to be a driving force for travelling Indians.
“Indians are increasingly seeking personalised and tailor-made journeys, gaining more control over their itineraries,” Kale explains.
According to him, the recent announcements of free-visa travel to countries like Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Kenya are expected to spark increased interest among Indian travellers "We foresee Australia, New Zealand, France, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Hungary, and Finland to be top choices when it comes to long-haul journeys. Meanwhile, those opting for shorter getaways favour Singapore, Malaysia, the Maldives, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Thailand, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Ras Al Khaimah, Oman, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Bhutan. And for those seeking something mid-way, destinations like South Korea, Japan, and Turkiye offer compelling options," Kale adds.
Vikram Ahuja, Founder of Byond.Travel sees off-shoulder travel which emphasises avoiding peak seasons to escape crowds in 2024.
“Travellers are increasingly choosing less-known destinations and unconventional timeframes for vacations, balancing the desire for new experiences with the need for space and tranquility, The other trends he foresees are local travel and staycations that is a rise in exploring local destinations as a response to escalating air travel costs.
This trend reflects a growing appreciation for nearby attractions and a rediscovery of one's region, fostering a deeper connection with local cultures and communities, Ahuja explains.
Sustainable travel is also on Ahuja’s list. That is a heightened focus on environmentally responsible travel practices. Travellers are more conscious of their carbon footprint, opting for eco-friendly accommodations, transport, and activities. This shift is driven by a global call for preserving natural resources and supporting sustainable tourism practices, he says
He also points out the increase in small-group travel --- travelling in small, intimate groups.
Post-pandemic, there is a renewed interest in shared experiences, often with a focus on meaningful interactions and personalised journeys. This trend caters to those seeking the social aspect of travel combined with the safety and comfort of smaller, familiar groups, Ahuja adds.
The quest for unique and lesser-explored locales continues to gain momentum, with travellers seeking authentic and offbeat experiences beyond conventional tourist destinations, elaborates Daniel D’Souza, President and Country Head - Holidays, SOTC Travel
"Domestic destinations such as Meghalaya, Ziro, Ponmudi, Sandakphu, Gokarna, Halebidu, Patan, Varkala, Mandu, Tawang, Hampi, Jawai and many more will continue to pop up on travellers’ itineraries for more unconventional travel.
The thrill of adventure is a constant driver for Indian travellers, with a growing demand for experiences such as trekking, wildlife safaris, and adrenaline-pumping activities. Destinations that will continue to cater to this demand include Rishikesh, Manali, Aamby Valley, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa, Kovalam, Auli, Bir Billing, Gulmarg, and Vagamon," he notes.
He also points out that the intersection of sports and travel remains a significant trend, with enthusiasts travelling to witness major sporting events, tournaments, and championships across the globe.
Apart from that, cultural celebrations and festivals around the world attract Indian travellers, seeking to immerse themselves in diverse traditions and celebrations. There is also sustained interest in luxury travel experiences while culinary exploration remains a key trend, along with cruise holidays.
As far as newer trends are concerned, D'Souza points out astro tourism which caters to astronomy enthusiasts, instant holidays (holidays on-the-go/short booking window), skip-gen travel (grandparents travelling with their grandchildren), plan-free travel (plan on the move) and religious tourism. Spiritual journeys remain a focal point and notable among these destinations are Vaishno Devi Temple, Vrindavan, Rameshwaram, Shirdi, Hemkund Sahib, Jagannath Temple and the Golden Temple.
The experts' insights and travellers' goals only vouch for what Ibn Battuta said a long time ago -- Travelling -- it leaves you speechless, then turns you into a storyteller'.