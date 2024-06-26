Insta-worthy hiking getaways for monsoon

Nothing gets better than experiencing the joy of monsoon season, than dipping in private waterfalls and trekking up the hill. Masaya, a hilltop pet-friendly villa in Alibaug offers cosy balconies where one can admire the beauty of the monsoon. One can satiate monsoon cravings with home-cooked delicacies prepared using ingredients from the in-house herb garden.
Dive into the infinity pool that offers views of the Pawna Lake and mountains and you will experience that monsoon magic is real at the Shambhala Lakeside. One can lay back enjoying a piping hot chai to soak in the views or indulge in various indoor and outdoor games. One can also explore the nearby waterfalls to rejuvenate your soul and bask in the ultimate happiness.
Nestled deep within a 16-acre forest in Lonavala, Falcon Hill promises a tranquil monsoon escape. This his uber-luxe villa has an infinity pool to lounge around and behold the valleys that turn magical like never before.
Monsoon enriches the beauty of the queen of the lakes, Nainital. Naiintara villa frames the most idyllic views of the Nainital Lake which makes for an enriching monsoon getaway. One can also explore boating in the Nainital Lake, have hiking adventures, taste the authentic flavours of Gethia cuisine, etc.
Monsoon and the hills are inseparable, witness the majesty of Himachal in different shades at Kasauli Estate: Royalty, a traditional Himachal villa. One can also plan a refreshing walk through the pine forests for a perfect closer-to-nature experience will leave a long lasting memories.
Monsoon magic, glittering lake views, mystic forests, and the timeless charm of the villa makes the Dunnottar by Kodai Lakevilla an unmissable getaway in monsoon. Be it cycling along the Kodai Lake or boating, this place makes for a mesmerizing monsoon experience.
Published 26 June 2024