Masala tea with ice chips: 'Crash landing' on the Alps

Autumn had just set in leaving foliage trails. The air is icy and crisp. A freezing breeze whisks past me. I am happily numbed.

Standing on top of Europe, 3,454 metres above sea level, in the Jungfrau region of Switzerland, the Alps look majestic, and humbling.

Our pretty strong group of 38, led by our tour manager Ameya Deo, had been on a Paris-Swiss tour for almost a week. Jungfraujoch was going to be our last stop before we flew out.

It's mid-September and I bet there's no better time to see the Alps with winter knocking on the door.

While I didn’t know what this part of the Alps held for me (I had my share of Julian Alps a decade ago), the adrenaline came from the picture-postcard landscapes, the perfect green and serene meadows, the barns, the sheep herds, and the flawless rendition of Bollywood songs and soulful dances by my co-travellers.

We were being driven by Andrew ('I am from Budapest, Hungary', he told me) all through the trip. He once drove me back to pick up my lost phone, but that’s another story.

We passed the panoramic landscapes, the Alpine houses made of wood to Interlaken, a quaint town nestled between Lake Thun and Lake Brienz, where we alighted.